Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in High-Tech

This panel will consider what role governments have, or should have, in reacting to the power of tech platforms vis-à-vis their role in public discourse. It truly aims to consider the pros and cons of government and public involvement and engagement in pushing platforms to adopt greater transparency about the use of their algorithms.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Panelists include:

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

This event is part of a three-part event series,“Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction,” on Broadband Breakfast Live Online that is sponsored by the Computer & Communications Industry Association. The three events in the series include:

Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”

Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”

Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in High-Tech”

