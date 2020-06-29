#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — Public Input on Platform Algorithms
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in High-Tech
This panel will consider what role governments have, or should have, in reacting to the power of tech platforms vis-à-vis their role in public discourse. It truly aims to consider the pros and cons of government and public involvement and engagement in pushing platforms to adopt greater transparency about the use of their algorithms.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Panelists include:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
This event is part of a three-part event series,“Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction,” on Broadband Breakfast Live Online that is sponsored by the Computer & Communications Industry Association. The three events in the series include:
- Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in High-Tech”
Follow upcoming Live Online events at Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
Recent
- National Broadband Plan Has Held Up Well, With Notable Downsides, Say Authors
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Series on ‘Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction,’ in Partnership with CCIA
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — Public Input on Platform Algorithms
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — Section 230 in an Election Year
- The FCC’s Approach to Small Cells Strips Municipalities of Rights, Claim NATOA Panelists
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Fiber1 month ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Congress1 month ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Artificial Intelligence1 week ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
Congress1 month ago
Partisan Disagreement Delays Broadband Funding That Might Come Through HEROES Act
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Federal Broadband Funds and Opportunity Zones
-
Expert Opinion1 month ago
Gary Bolton: Under the Stress of COVID-19, the Networks That Held Fast Were Symmetrical Fiber Broadband
-
White House1 month ago
Opportunity Zones Developing Quickly, Say Trump Advisers
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
Bandwidth Demands Project 10 Gigabit Network Capabilities Required Next Decade