Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – The Experience of Infrastructure Investment Funds

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "The Experience of Infrastructure Investment Funds (Topic 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this preview session, our panelists will consider:

Infrastructure financing is available for broadband. Will it dwindle or accelerate with the coronavirus pandemic? What is the experience of institutional investors?

In this session, investment fund managers — and successful projects deploying such investment — will talk about the investors, the benchmarks, and the financial returns on digital infrastructure investment.

Greg Mesch founded CityFibre in January 2011 and as its CEO has since raised over £1.6bn in capital, completed five acquisitions and established full fibre infrastructure projects in more than 50 towns and cities across the UK. In 2018 CityFibre was taken private by a group led by Goldman Sachs and Antin for £538m and has subsequently announced an up to £4bn investment program to establish the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform reaching up to 8 million premises. In 2019, Greg was awarded the Charles Kao Award from the Fibre To The Home Council, recognizing his huge contribution to the rollout of full fibre infrastructure across Europe.

Matteo Andreoletti is a Division Director responsible for direct equity investments in Europe and North America for Whitehelm Capital, a specialized infrastructure investment manager with over €3 billion of assets under management. With 15 years’ experience of investing in the infrastructure market, Matteo has structured and executed investments throughout various markets and economic cycles in energy & utilities, transport and telecom infrastructure. He currently co-leads Whitehelm’s efforts on smart city backbone infrastructure in partnership with one of the largest pension funds in Europe.

Chris Perlitz serves as an investment banker with experience integrating technology and finance to innovate in the public and private sectors. He continues to work to achieve optimal terms for issuers leveraging the Federal lending programs, Capital Market securitizations and private placements. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and actively works with non-profits in the Denver area.

Jase Wilson is the Founder and VP of Growth for Ready.net, which helps local ISPs grow, operate and finance network upgrades, to ensure rural Americans can access network-dependent remote services like telehealth. Jase’s early education was concentrated on applied mathematics and engineering, and then as an undergraduate he immersed himself in the study of urban planning and design. At MIT, Jase continued his deep focus on cities and technology at the Department of Urban Studies and Planning (DUSP). He previously founded civic technology firm Luminopolis and fintech startup Neighborly.

