Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12 Noon ET - "Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments (Topic 4 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)."

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will discuss one aspect of the contents of Digital Infrastructure Investment, a Physical/Virtual Event at the Broadband Communities Summit. The conference takes place on Monday, August 10, and the summit runs from August 10-13, in Houston, Texas. In this session, our panelists will consider:

Cellular towers were once proprietary, before carriers partnered with infrastructure owners. Will shared infrastructure also take over small cells and 5G?

In this session, owners and investors in infrastructure-class assets will speak about the history and evolution of tower infrastructure - for cellular, and now for small cell and 5G. The panel will also consider how shared infrastructure models fares with data center and other cloud-based investments.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube. Also available on Twitter and Facebook. Or SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube Channel

Amandus "Mandy" Derr , Crown Castle

, Crown Castle Oliver Pilco, View Capital Advisors, LLC

View Capital Advisors, LLC Dean Bubley , Disruptive Analysis

, Disruptive Analysis Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Amandus “Mandy” Derr is a licensed attorney in the State of Texas with ten years of telecommunications law, municipal law, land use, and zoning practice. Currently, he serves as the South Area Government Affairs Director for Crown Castle, the nation’s largest provider of shared communications infrastructure. He joined Crown Castle in December 2014, after practicing in both the private sector, as a Land Use Associate at Fox Rothschild, LLP in New York City and in the public sector, as Assistant General Counsel at the New York City Department of Buildings, for a combined seven years.

Oliver Pilco of View Capital Advisors specializes in the development, management, and funding of wireless infrastructure assets including cell towers, in-building wireless solutions, small cell, and rooftops. He seeks to create value by bringing together educated property owners and community planning boards with wireless service providers to create positive bottom line results and enhanced coverage.

Dean Bubley is the Founder of Disruptive Analysis, an independent technology industry analyst and consulting firm. An analyst with over 20 years’ experience, he primarily specializes in wireless, mobile, internet and telecoms fields, with further expertise in certain aspects of the broader technology industry. He was formerly an equity analyst, covering communications and software stocks with Granville Baird, the UK arm of U.S.-based investment bank Robert W. Baird.

Follow upcoming Live Online events, see Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’