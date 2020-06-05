Fiber
Failing to Future-Proof Fiber Networks Will Have Costly Return on Investment Effects
June 5, 2020 — According to market analysts, labor costs account for around 60 percent of the cost of fiber infrastructure construction. Panelists on a webinar hosted by Telecompetitor on Wednesday advocated considering scalability up front, to avoid labor intensive and costly future infrastructure updates.
“Long term payback will be much greater if you have a vision and do everything a community might need initially,” said Kara Mullaley, the market director manager for community broadband at Corning.
Greg Lentz, a marketing analyst at Corning, detailed crucial factors affecting return on investment to consider before setting out to build.
Infrastructure builders must first consider the customer types they plan to serve and both their current and future needs, Lentz said, as it is necessary to understand the scalability a network requires.
The capital required for funding broadband initiatives is significant, panelists said, making long-term vision essential for maximum return on investment.
The more upgradable or future-proof a network, the more expensive its initial installation. But while it is initially cheaper to deploy a less scalable network, such as a distributed split network, it may be more costly in the long run if bandwidth demands force the infrastructure to be upgraded altogether.
To further reduce capital expenditure, network constructors should consider fiber assets already existing and available to them before building begins. Often times, areas have existing fiber networks or infrastructure that can be leased more cheaply than building new infrastructure.
Before building, panelists said, network constructors should evaluate their service offerings and calculate the average revenue per user they can expect in return to strategize deployment. For example, in projects for business clients, who require more bandwidth than individual residents, it may be smarter to first build infrastructure, for quicker initial return on investment.
Lentz noted that there may be a blend of infrastructure and deployment methods depending on the area chosen to build. Panelists urged audience members to get creative in considering the slew of feasible ways to fund fiber infrastructure.
Recent
- Chris Collura: The Time is Right for Federal Agencies to Upgrade Network Infrastructure
- Failing to Future-Proof Fiber Networks Will Have Costly Return on Investment Effects
- Lack of Privacy and Limitations of Broadband Access Pose Threats to Future of Telehealth, say Panelists
- Senators Criticize AT&T for Apparently Favoring HBO Max by Not Counting Streaming Against Data Caps
- Zoom Sued Over Claims of Security Failures
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Congress1 week ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
China1 month ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Fiber1 week ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
The Rise, Reign, and Self-Repair of Zoom
-
#broadbandlive1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contact Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
-
Net Neutrality1 month ago
Public Interest Groups Blast FCC For Refusal to Extend Public Safety Deadline on Net Neutrality Comments
-
Rural1 month ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF