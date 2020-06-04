FTC
Federal Privacy Legislation More Crucial Than Ever, Says Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson
June 4, 2020 — Federal privacy legislation is more important than ever, said participants in a Brookings Institution webinar Wednesday.
Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson said that privacy concerns are at an all-time high in the age of coronavirus, and the time was right for oversight of tech companies.
“I would say that the need for federal privacy legislation is greater now than it has been before,” she said. “There have been bipartisan calls for federal privacy legislation for many years ... [and] the pandemic, I think, has laid bare in very stark ways the lack of ... comprehensive baseline privacy legislation.”
Wilson’s comments come amid questions surrounding the use of contact-tracing technology as a measure against the coronavirus. Countries like South Korea have implemented such technologies, and late last month, Google and Apple rolled out their own supposedly anonymized contact tracing app.
Still, many experts worry that, if put in place in the United States, it could invade the privacy to which many Americans are accustomed.
Wilson said that coronavirus data has the potential to shorten the spread of the virus and return American life to normal. However, she said, this technology comes with tradeoffs that Americans will need to weigh.
“We need to ensure, not just that people will use the technologies that we’re going to try to offer them in order to help mitigate diseases and mitigate the continued outbreak of the disease, but also we need to ensure that people trust these systems, because they know that their data, if it is going to be used, will only be used for public health purposes,” she said.
Another issue that the government must consider, according to Wilson, was the impact of big tech overreach on vulnerable communities.
“This is not a new issue, that is that we need to ensure that the data is not used in a discriminatory way that harms vulnerable communities,” she said.
“If we don’t do that, and we don’t do that quickly, we will not be able to solve this crisis,” she added.
Recent
- Federal Privacy Legislation More Crucial Than Ever, Says Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson
- Panelists Strategize on Improving Telehealth and Call for Consumer Empowerment
- Broadband Roundup: Zuckerberg Defends Trump Stance, Surveillance of Protests, Reddit and Racism
- Digital Millennium Copyright Act Insufficient, Artists Testify in Senate Intellectual Property Subcommittee Hearing
- President Trump’s Anti-Section 230 Executive Order ‘Radical,’ says Sen. Ron Wyden
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Congress1 week ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
China1 month ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Fiber7 days ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Broadband Data1 month ago
CenturyLink CTO Boasts Success in Handling Coronavirus-Induced ‘Hot’ Networks, Credits Company’s Fiber Push
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
The Rise, Reign, and Self-Repair of Zoom
-
#broadbandlive1 month ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy? Weighing Contact Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
-
Net Neutrality1 month ago
Public Interest Groups Blast FCC For Refusal to Extend Public Safety Deadline on Net Neutrality Comments
-
Rural1 month ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF