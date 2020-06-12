FCC
Optimal Network Strategies Will Increase Chances of Receiving Rural Broadband Funds
June 12, 2020 — For regional operators, the stakes are more competitive than ever, as the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction has significantly accelerated the agency’s efforts to subsidize broadband coverage in unserved areas across America.
In a webinar hosted by Broadband Communities on Thursday, Render Networks CEO Sam Pratt and Co-founder Dan Flemming highlighted the ways in which operators and cooperatives seeking federal funds can better their chances of receiving funds.
“Determining network architecture and technology mix is operators’ first priority,” Flemming said, noting that success in the reverse-auction relies on operators’ ability to deploy high tier, low latency, future-proof networks at the lowest possible bid.
Identifying optimal build strategies, partner ecosystems and technology utilization for efficient network construction will ensure operators’ applications are well-positioned to benefit from the $20.4 billion available.
Pratt recommended operators seek out available partners with proven broadband deployment success to manage risks in current market conditions.
The speakers emphasized that building low latency networks at competitive bid prices requires efficiency, as approximately 70 percent of overall capital expenditure goes to network construction and materials. Setting delivery obligations and construction milestones will be necessary in creating a competitive application.
Because of the growth opportunities that fiber provides, the FCC is likely to look favorably upon fiber-to-the-home or mixed technology deployments, such as fixed wireless, which utilizes fiber backbones, said Pratt.
As of yet, bidders can plan to utilize any technology in their deployments, but this is subject to change before Phase 2 of RDOF is initiated.
Final eligibility procedures are due to be announced by the agency next week. Short form application filing for bidders interested in receiving RDOF funds opens on July 1.
Recent
- Optimal Network Strategies Will Increase Chances of Receiving Rural Broadband Funds
- Dan Nordberg: Small Business Administration is Delivering Support to Telephone Co-ops
- New Bill Rolls Back Restrictions on Universal Service Fund-Eligible ISPs
- Work-From-Home Here to Stay, Says Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly
- Bandwidth Demands Project 10 Gigabit Network Capabilities Required Next Decade
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Congress2 weeks ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Fiber2 weeks ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
China1 month ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Big Tech1 month ago
The Rise, Reign, and Self-Repair of Zoom
-
Rural1 month ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF
-
Congress2 weeks ago
Partisan Disagreement Delays Broadband Funding That Might Come Through HEROES Act
-
Fiber1 month ago
Fiber Optics Generally a Better Option Than Wireless, Even in Rural Areas, Says Municipal Broadband Advocate
-
White House3 weeks ago
Opportunity Zones Developing Quickly, Say Trump Advisers