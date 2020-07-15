5G
Air Force Aims to Expand 5G Capabilities to All Bases, According to CTO Frank Konieczny
July 15, 2020 — 5G technologies will eventually revolutionize government, said panelists on a Wednesday webinar sponsored by AT&T.
Owen Rodgers, federal government chief architect at AT&T, said he expects to see 5G innovation in the areas of defense, health and education throughout government.
The U.S. Air Force already utilizes 5G strategies, said Air Force Chief Technology Officer Frank Konieczny.
5G offers low latency and wireline speeds that can be used for critical operations, which previously relied on wired infrastructure.
The next generation of networks offers mobile and fixed wireless deployments, as well as numerous capabilities presented by network edge and multi-access computing technologies.
Rodgers noted that multi-access computing technologies would be of particular interest to the federal government, as they analyze, process and store computing traffic and services closer to the user, rather than moving data to a centralized cloud, which is less secure.
According to Konieczny, there is currently an effort to get 5G services to all Air Force bases across the country. Already, 10 bases in the Southeast and 20 bases in the Northwest employ 5G.
Konieczny noted that it is crucial to provide all bases with equal opportunities by extending 5G services to less populous bases like those in North Dakota and South Dakota.
5G can be used to assist in operations on Air Force bases in a variety of ways. For example, 5G would make it feasible for all data to be transmitted off of an aircraft before it even lands.
Other potential uses for 5G lie in empowering telemedicine and Internet of Things applications. The Air Force is currently working on adding new sensors to things that never had them before, such as motors, enabling them with IoT connectivity.
5G could further be used to support augmented and virtual reality simulation training systems, allowing for more complex software and greater data transmission.
The panelists noted the biggest challenge 5G presents is security issues.
While Rodgers noted 5G is inherently more secure than previous generations of networks, it is less secure than wired infrastructure with protected endpoints.
Recent
- Air Force Aims to Expand 5G Capabilities to All Bases, According to CTO Frank Konieczny
- European Commission Aims to Build AI Regulatory Systems Based on European Values
- Tech Companies Delay Reopening, Facial Recognition Lawsuit, Facebook Privacy Policies
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai Calls for Expanding Telehealth Initiatives
- Breakfast Media Minute: July 15, 2020
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
Artificial Intelligence2 weeks ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence Task Force, State Cybersecurity, ADTRAN Offers Rural Funding Guidance
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Federal Broadband Funds and Opportunity Zones
-
Education3 weeks ago
A Mix of Resources and Technologies Are Needed to Close the Homework Gap
-
Fiber1 month ago
Bandwidth Demands Project 10 Gigabit Network Capabilities Required Next Decade
-
5G1 week ago
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Describes 5G-to-the-Home Vision, Claiming U.S. Leads in 5G Deployment
-
House of Representatives3 weeks ago
Witnesses Blame Social Media Algorithms for Spread of Misinformation