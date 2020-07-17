Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Weekly Series Featuring ‘Champions of Broadband’
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that its Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series will focus on one-on-one interview with "Champions of Broadband" over the next six weeks.
The series — continuing to stream weekly on Wednesdays at 12 Noon ET, from July 22 to August 26 — will feature conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.
Among the individuals who have committed to participate in the series include Jim Baller, president of the law firm of Baller, Stokes & Lide, PC, based in Washington, D.C.
Broadband Breakfast have been running our Live Online series for the past four months, discussing and debating the implications of broadband policy and internet technology.
The Washington-based media community Broadband Breakfast launched the series to address the impact of broadband on the coronavirus pandemic, including discussions about the digital divide, teleworking, distance learning, telemedicine, and Digital Infrastructure Investment. Most recently, Broadband Breakfast launched a three part series on Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction in sponsorship with the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
"Our goal with Broadband Breakfast Live Online is to connect and help provide solutions to the policy issues that broadband touches and addresses," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. "There is no better way to understand the solutions that high-speed internet providers than to spend time with champions who have devoted their careers to Better Broadband, Better Lives."
The events in the series include:
- Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband”
- Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives.
- Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband: Jim Baller”
- Jim Baller, president of Baller, Stokes & Lide, PC, will speak about the issues surrounding the deployment of municipal broadband, the development of the National Broadband Plan, and advocacy — including efforts on behalf of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice — to ensure that all communities have equitable access to high-speed internet.
- Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband”
- Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives
- Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband”
- Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives
- Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband”
- Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives
- Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband”
- Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
Past episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online
- Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in Information Technology”
- Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – "Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments" (Topic 4 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)"
- Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – "Federal Funds and Opportunity Zones (Topic 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)"
- Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – "Infrastructure Investment Funds (Topic 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)"
- Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – "Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment on August 10)"
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – "Robocalls: Have They Accelerated Under the Coronavirus, and What is the FCC Doing About It?"
- Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – "How Broadband Maps Are Being Used to Help Identify Unserved and Underserved Communities"
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – "Measuring and Monitoring the Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus"
- Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – "Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy?" - Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
- Wednesday, April 22, 2020 – "Will the Techlash Be Livestreamed: How Are Big Tech Companies Navigating the Obstacles of the Coronavirus?"
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020 – "Infrastructure Investment in a Time of COVID-19: Turning to Governments, Angels or Capital Markets"
- Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"
- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – "The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus"
- Monday, March 30, 2020 – "A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World"
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 – "Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education"
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – "Ensuring Connectivity During the Coronavirus" – What are communications companies doing?
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – "Covering the Coronavirus: How are Broadband Journalists Covering the Pandemic?"
- Monday, March 23, 2020 – "Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" – What should ISPs do to ensure connectivity for all?
- Friday, March 20, 2020 – "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" – How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
- Thursday, March 19, 2020 – "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" – How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" – What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Education" – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
