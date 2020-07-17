Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Weekly Series Featuring ‘Champions of Broadband’

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced that its Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series will focus on one-on-one interview with "Champions of Broadband" over the next six weeks.

The series — continuing to stream weekly on Wednesdays at 12 Noon ET, from July 22 to August 26 — will feature conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.

Among the individuals who have committed to participate in the series include Jim Baller, president of the law firm of Baller, Stokes & Lide, PC, based in Washington, D.C.

Broadband Breakfast have been running our Live Online series for the past four months, discussing and debating the implications of broadband policy and internet technology.

The Washington-based media community Broadband Breakfast launched the series to address the impact of broadband on the coronavirus pandemic, including discussions about the digital divide, teleworking, distance learning, telemedicine, and Digital Infrastructure Investment. Most recently, Broadband Breakfast launched a three part series on Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction in sponsorship with the Computer & Communications Industry Association.

"Our goal with Broadband Breakfast Live Online is to connect and help provide solutions to the policy issues that broadband touches and addresses," said Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. "There is no better way to understand the solutions that high-speed internet providers than to spend time with champions who have devoted their careers to Better Broadband, Better Lives."

The events in the series include:

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband” Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband: Jim Baller” Jim Baller , president of Baller, Stokes & Lide, PC, will speak about the issues surrounding the deployment of municipal broadband, the development of the National Broadband Plan, and advocacy — including efforts on behalf of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice — to ensure that all communities have equitable access to high-speed internet.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband” Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives

Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband” Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives

Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband” Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives

Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Champions of Broadband” Our guest will speak about the role he or she has played in advancing Better Broadband, Better Lives



As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

