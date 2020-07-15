Broadband Breakfast Live Online on July 29, 2020 — Champions of Broadband:

#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 — Champions of Broadband:
- Jim Baller, president of Baller, Stokes & Lide, PC, will speak about the issues surrounding the deployment of municipal broadband, the development of the National Broadband Plan, and advocacy — including efforts on behalf of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice — to ensure that all communities have equitable access to high-speed internet.
- Discussion with Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
