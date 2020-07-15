Connect with us

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on July 29, 2020 — Champions of Broadband:

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

2 days ago

on

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 — Champions of Broadband:

  • Jim Baller, president of Baller, Stokes & Lide, PC, will speak about the issues surrounding the deployment of municipal broadband, the development of the National Broadband Plan, and advocacy — including efforts on behalf of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice — to ensure that all communities have equitable access to high-speed internet.
  • Discussion with Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

Follow upcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online events

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

 

Trending