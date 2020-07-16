Broadband Mapping
Federal Communications Commission Finally Approves Efforts to Improve its Broadband Mapping
July 16, 2020 — The Federal Communications Commission approved measures aiming to improve the accuracy and speed of the agency’s data collection practices in their July Open Meeting on Thursday.
The measure is in accordance with the Broadband Data Act, which requires fixed and mobile broadband internet service providers to hand over more granular data about which members of their respective areas have broadband coverage.
Commissioner Brendan Carr praised the move and said that it was an important step toward providing broadband service to all.
“As we make more and more progress in closing the digital divide, it becomes more and more important that we identify with precision the homes and businesses that still lack access to high-speed internet,” he said.
While she agreed with the measures, Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said they should have come sooner.
“During the last three years, we have made almost no changes to our data gathering process, despite pleas from consumers who are angry that our existing maps say they have service when they know all too well they do not,” she said.
Commissioner Geoffrey Starks expressed approval at the measure’s provision for 5G technology.
“I’m also pleased that we established mapping parameters for 5G in our services,” he said. “We will soon need that data to ensure that all Americans share the benefit of a 5G future.”
The United States Telecom Association expressed approval of the decision as well.
“Fifteen months ago, US Telecom set out to prove we could leverage data and technology to cost-efficiently transform America’s broadband maps, and ultimately increase connectivity in rural America,” a representative said. “That vision is today a reality, and we are proud to have played our part in helping the FCC shape this game-changing mapping plan.”
The representative said that the next step was for Congress to approve additional funding.
“Congress must fully fund this data-driven mapping project so that future federal broadband spending will be based on the most accurate and granular map available,” they said.
Recent
- Federal Communications Commission Designates ‘988’ for Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Requires Close Location Information
- Polarization Runs Deeper Than Social Media, Says National Review Correspondent
- Federal Communications Commission Finally Approves Efforts to Improve its Broadband Mapping
- Biden Commits to Net Neutrality, Twitter Hacking Spree, EU Court Rules Against Data Sharing Pact
- Social Media Platforms Should Increase Algorithm Transparency, Say Broadband Breakfast Live Online Panelists
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
Artificial Intelligence2 weeks ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence Task Force, State Cybersecurity, ADTRAN Offers Rural Funding Guidance
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Federal Broadband Funds and Opportunity Zones
-
Education3 weeks ago
A Mix of Resources and Technologies Are Needed to Close the Homework Gap
-
Fiber1 month ago
Bandwidth Demands Project 10 Gigabit Network Capabilities Required Next Decade
-
5G1 week ago
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Describes 5G-to-the-Home Vision, Claiming U.S. Leads in 5G Deployment
-
House of Representatives3 weeks ago
Witnesses Blame Social Media Algorithms for Spread of Misinformation