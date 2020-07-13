Section 230
Social Media Not About Publisher Versus Platform, Says Expert Author on Section 230
July 13, 2020 — Social media moderation will inevitably be biased to some degree, said Jeff Kosseff, assistant professor of cybersecurity law at the United States Naval Academy and author of The Twenty-Six Words that Created the Internet.
“I mean, they’re anecdotal reports, and what the anecdotal reports say to me is these are really hard decisions,” Kosseff said in a Lincoln Network webinar Monday. “Again, moderation will be biased to some degree, and a lot of the moderation decisions are no brainers — things that are clearly illegal… but when it gets to things that are legal speech, constitutionally-protected… that’s where it gets hard.”
Kosseff said that while he is open to listening to such anecdotal reports of bias, he has not yet seen evidence of systemic prejudice against conservatives.
“I have not seen any aggregate statistical evidence of that — but that’s not to rule out that it doesn’t happen,” he said. “This is where a fact would be really, really useful in the debate.”
Arguments about Section 230 that include lines about publisher versus platform distinctions are incorrect, Kosseff explained.
“It’s not from the text of Section 230,” he said. “The publisher/platform distinction, that’s really something that has materialized in the recent debate about Section 230 in the past few years.”
Kosseff said that a more accurate distinction would be between publisher and distributor.
“A distributor is someone who distributes someone else’s content like a bookstore, and they become liable if they [distribute illegal materials],” he said. “But a publisher, something like a newpaper’s letter to the editor page isn’t strictly liable.”
Section 230 is crucial to internet freedom, Kosseff claimed.
“My personal opinion is that Section 230 is an incredibly important law,” he said. “And I’m actually surprised that it’s taken this long for there to be public attention to it.”
Recent
- Social Media Not About Publisher Versus Platform, Says Expert Author on Section 230
- Federal Trade Commission Aims to Ramp Up the Cybersecurity Efforts of Financial Institutions
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Praises Broadband Tower Workers as Part of Broadcasting Spectrum Repack
- West Des Moines and Google Fiber, Big Tech’s Advantage, Trump Considers TikTok Ban
- Breakfast Media Minute: July 13, 2020
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
Artificial Intelligence2 weeks ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence Task Force, State Cybersecurity, ADTRAN Offers Rural Funding Guidance
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Federal Broadband Funds and Opportunity Zones
-
Education3 weeks ago
A Mix of Resources and Technologies Are Needed to Close the Homework Gap
-
Fiber1 month ago
Bandwidth Demands Project 10 Gigabit Network Capabilities Required Next Decade
-
House of Representatives3 weeks ago
Witnesses Blame Social Media Algorithms for Spread of Misinformation
-
5G5 days ago
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Describes 5G-to-the-Home Vision, Claiming U.S. Leads in 5G Deployment