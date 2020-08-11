#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on August 12, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Broadband Breakfast Reporters and Editors
- Emily McPhie, Assistant Editor, Broadband Breakfast
- Jericho Casper, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Elijah Labby, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
These four reporters and editors will talk about their experiences covering Better Broadband, Better Lives, and what the future holds for the role of broadband in our connected world.
