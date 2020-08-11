Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Tom Hazlett

Tom Hazlett , Professor of Economics at Clemson University

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Tom Hazlett holds the H.H. Macaulay Endowed Chair in Economics at Clemson, conducting research in the field of Law and Economics and specializing in the Information Economy, including the analysis of markets and regulation in telecommunications, media, and the Internet. He served as Chief Economist of the Federal Communications Commission, and has held faculty positions at the University of California, Davis, Columbia University, the Wharton School, and George Mason University School of Law. Hazlett also serves as Director of the Information Economy Project at Clemson University.

