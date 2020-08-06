Digital Infrastructure Investment: Session Two Preview

Broadband Breakfast is pleased to present Digital Infrastructure Investment, a pathbreaking event joining the infrastructure and financial services communities.

In our panel on infrastructure investment funds, we will discuss the variety of sources for infrastructure financing that are available for broadband. Panelists include Matteo Andreoletti, Head of Infrastructure Equity at the Smart City Infrastructure Fund, Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of SiFi Networks, and Chris Perlitz, Managing Director of Municipal Capital Markets Group. The session will be moderated by Jase Wilson, the Founder and Vice President of Growth at Ready.net.

This session will examine whether this funding will dwindle or accelerate with the coronavirus pandemic, and take a closer look at the experience of institutional investors.

Digital infrastructure investment does not fall into the typical private equity model of a three to five year return on investment, so current business models depend on visionary cities who are willing to invest in smart city technologies for the long term.

Investment fund managers, as well as the leaders of successful projects deploying such investment, need to understand the benchmarks and the financial returns on digital infrastructure investment.

Join us on August 10 at 3 p.m. ET for the beginning of something big: Digital Infrastructure Investment’s session on Infrastructure Investment Funds.

Digital Infrastructure Investment is sponsored by SiFi Networks and UTOPIA Fiber.