Broadband's Impact
Libraries Play an Important Role During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Say FCC Workshop Participants
August 3, 2020 — Libraries are important tools for increasing internet access during the coronavirus pandemic, said participants in an Federal Communications Commission workshop Monday.
Rudy Brioché, vice president for global public policy at Comcast, said that conversations about current legislative issues need to center around widespread broadband access.
“We need to make sure that the incredible use of broadband is part of that discussion and how we bridge that divide between those who actually adopt and use and those who do not adopt or use broadband,” he said.
Nicole Umayam, digital inclusion library consultant at Arizona State Library, spoke positively about the role hotspots play in closing the digital divide.
“We’ve seen a lot of libraries want to continue that service and year after year and continue to apply for funding,” Umayam said. “In 2019, the Prescott Valley Public Library reported that Wi Fi hotspots were the number one most checked out item over all books and DVDs.”
Other participants said that funding was crucial for the libraries’ continued assistance to affected families.
“It’s somebody that’s been an embarrassment of riches in Washington D.C.,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of the Washington D.C. Public Library “There are very few large cities that have invested in libraries as D.C. has, but…especially now as the downturn is imminent, we have to make sure that the ongoing investment within the building is there.”
Brioché said that above all, getting individuals online is the most pressing issue that libraries face.
“And we recognize that the challenge to get people to not only adopt [broadband use] but also to stay online is an issue that becomes even more increasingly difficult in light of the current health and economic crises that many people are experiencing today,” he said.
Recent
- Libraries Play an Important Role During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Say FCC Workshop Participants
- Pushes to Privatize USPS Threaten the Oldest Universal Communications Network and Efficiency of Mail-in Ballots
- Microsoft Moves to Buy TikTok, Deepfake Identification Software, Facebook Advertising Growth Unchanged
- Digital Infrastructure Investment: Preview Video
- Breakfast Media Minute: August 3, 2020
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Artificial Intelligence Task Force, State Cybersecurity, ADTRAN Offers Rural Funding Guidance
-
Education1 month ago
A Mix of Resources and Technologies Are Needed to Close the Homework Gap
-
5G4 weeks ago
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Describes 5G-to-the-Home Vision, Claiming U.S. Leads in 5G Deployment
-
Infrastructure1 month ago
Michigan Broadband Cooperative Calls Report Saying Municipal Broadband Has an Unfair Advantage ‘Laughable’
-
Digital Inclusion1 month ago
‘Disconnection Day’ Looms as a Flouted ‘Keep Americans Connected’ Pledge Expires
-
House of Representatives1 month ago
Witnesses Blame Social Media Algorithms for Spread of Misinformation
-
Open Access3 weeks ago
In Danville, Virginia, an Early Adopter of Open Access Seeks to Prove the Business Model