August 25, 2020 - Republican delegates questioned about the party’s decision to not write a platform in the lead up to the party’s convention said they expected “more of the same” from President Donald Trump.

“There’s no platform. What policy is the president pushing? What is his second term agenda?” questioned a reporter for The Hill.

The party leaders said that Trump is offering an extension of his platform from four years ago.

Trump’s 2020 platform is “more of the same,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “Trump has actually done what he said he would do.”

This, he said, would be a key message iterated throughout the convention, adding that “we plan to focus on the American people.”

“Trump has delivered for the American people and that’s what I’ll talk about,” said Jordan, who spoke during Monday night’s program.

The representatives said they plan to focus the convention on Trump’s presidential performance prior to the arrival of COVID-19.

“If you liked what you were seeing before February of this year, you’re going to like what he’s doing,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, adding that “no one anticipated the impact of the COVID-19 virus.”

Jason Miller, Trump’s campaign senior advisor, said that a key differential between Biden’s campaign and Trump’s campaign is that Trump’s campaign will “push to eradicate COVID-19.”

“Last week people tried to put up divides,” said Miller, calling the Democratic National Convention a festival of grievances.

“There was no upbeat optimistic tone during the DNC,” said Miller, saying the RNC “will be about what unites us as Americans.”

While the political insiders claimed Trump’s campaign would offer a push to eliminate COVID-19, they maintained some policy ideas that may further the spread of the disease. For example, Jordan said that “in person voting is the safest way to vote.”

In-person voting may, however, contribute to the spread of COVID-19. But Jordan said, “2e can do it in a safe fashion and we can do it in person.”

Jones also called for opening businesses up to “let the American economy take off.”