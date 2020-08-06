UTOPIA Fiber Announces $13.8 Million Deal With Clearfield, Utah

August 6, 2020 — UTOPIA Fiber announced a $13.8 million contract to build a Fiber-to-the-Home network in Clearfield, Utah on Monday.

The decision, which was passed unanimously by the city council, will bring the network to all 32,000 residents of Clearfield.

“The pandemic has driven internet usage to record levels,” said Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA Fiber. “More than ever, Clearfield residents will now have the power to work remotely, participate in distance learning, access telehealth, and stream video on multiple connected devices, without the slowdowns or buffering of a typical network.”

The project will connect the first homes in late 2020. Timmerman said that the project will be completely financed by subscriber revenues.

Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd said that the move was a crucial part of a campaign to increase economic growth in the city.

“Clearfield city’s population is expected to increase nearly 50 percent by 2040,” he said. “Our residents require better internet options, the freedom to choose from multiple providers, faster speeds and affordable prices. UTOPIA Fiber has been delivering that for our business community, and we’re excited to expand fiber access to every home in the city.”

The network is open access, allowing users to choose from 13 providers. This freedom of choice allows residents to receive their choice of the fastest networks, Shepherd said.

“UTOPIA Fiber has been key to the Freeport Center’s success, as tenants can move massive amounts of data at the speed of light as easily as they can move their goods and services,” he continued. “Now, all our residents will have access to the same modern connectivity.”

Residents will be able to receive services starting at $65/month for 250/250 Megabits per second (Mbps), with upgrades available up to 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) and 100 Gbps for businesses.