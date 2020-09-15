Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 — Champions of Broadband

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12 Noon ET — Champions of Broadband: Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager



Our guests are Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager , CEO and Editor of Broadband Communities. In advance of the Broadband Communities Virtual Summit on Tuesday, September 22-Thursday, September 24, DeGarmo and Zager will talk about Broadband Communities, the magazine and the summit, and what to expect at the main event.

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast's Champions of Broadband series features conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.

