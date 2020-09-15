#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 — Champions of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12 Noon ET — Champions of Broadband: Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager
- Our guests are Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager, CEO and Editor of Broadband Communities. In advance of the Broadband Communities Virtual Summit on Tuesday, September 22-Thursday, September 24, DeGarmo and Zager will talk about Broadband Communities, the magazine and the summit, and what to expect at the main event.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast's Champions of Broadband series features conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
- Transportation Department Proposes to ‘Dig Once’, Growing Support for BRIDGE Act, West Virginia Fight Over Cable Speeds
- In Regard to Wireless Deployments, City Leaders Offer Advice to Strengthen Local Government Authority
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 — Champions of Broadband
- At FCC Forum, Panelists Label Open Radio Access Network Technology a ‘Cure-All’ to 5G Issues
- Advocates for New Wireless Technologies Claim Sooner Rollout, Explicate Exciting 5G Attributes
