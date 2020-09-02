#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 — Buildup to Broadband Communities
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 — Buildup to Broadband Communities Summit: Better Broadband Mapping for Rural America
- Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Buildup to Broadband Communities Summit: Better Broadband Mapping for Rural America”
- In the buildup to the Broadband Communities Virtual Summit from September 22-24, Broadband Breakfast hosts a session that will be streamed on Wednesday, September 23. The session topic is "Better Broadband Mapping for Rural America," and below is the description of the event:
Much of the recent legislative focus on broadband mapping at the FCC and on Capitol Hill has been driven by concerns from constituents in rural areas who are considered "covered," when they are in fact living in a broadband desert. This session will consider recent controversies in broadband mapping, discuss the FCC’s Digital Opportunity Data Collection Report, and examine what particular communities are doing to map out broadband.
Moderator:
Drew Clark – Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast; Of Counsel, The CommLaw Group; President, Rural Telecommunications Congress
Panelists:
Jack Lynch – Director of State Engagements, Education SuperHighway
Glenn Fishbine – Chief Technology Officer, GEO Partners, LLC
Broadband Breakfast's Live Online series features the most on-topic conversations about broadband policy and internet technology.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Follow upcoming Broadband Breakfast Live Online events
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 — Buildup to Broadband Communities
- Trump Justice Department Says Section 230 Changes Needed to Target ‘Bad Samaritans’ and Enforce Transparency
- Amazon Has Ticket to Fly, Facebook Sharing Down Under, Apple and the App War
- Breakfast Media Minute: September 1, 2020
- America’s Race for Universal Telehealth May Rely on Making Medicare Payments Permanent
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Fiber3 months ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Congress3 months ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Artificial Intelligence5 months ago
Panelist at Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Event Say Deepfakes Are a Double-Edged Sword
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
China4 months ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Infrastructure5 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Education5 months ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation