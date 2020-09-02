Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 — Buildup to Broadband Communities

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 — Buildup to Broadband Communities Summit: Better Broadband Mapping for Rural America



Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 12 Noon ET — "Buildup to Broadband Communities Summit: Better Broadband Mapping for Rural America"



Much of the recent legislative focus on broadband mapping at the FCC and on Capitol Hill has been driven by concerns from constituents in rural areas who are considered "covered," when they are in fact living in a broadband desert. This session will consider recent controversies in broadband mapping, discuss the FCC’s Digital Opportunity Data Collection Report, and examine what particular communities are doing to map out broadband.

Moderator:

Drew Clark – Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast; Of Counsel, The CommLaw Group; President, Rural Telecommunications Congress

Panelists:

Jack Lynch – Director of State Engagements, Education SuperHighway

Glenn Fishbine – Chief Technology Officer, GEO Partners, LLC

