Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Robert McDowell

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12 Noon ET — Champions of Broadband: Robert McDowell



Our guest is Robert McDowell, former Federal Communications Commissioner. He has worked throughout his career to advance innovation and investment in the technology, media and telecom industries. As the guest on Broadband Breakfast's "Champions of Broadband" series, McDowell will speak about this role, as well as his public service as a Republican member of the FCC from June 2006 to May 2013. He is currently a partner in the Communications Regulatory, Digital Media & Entertainment, Telecommunications practices at Cooley LLP.

former Federal Communications Commissioner. He has worked throughout his career to advance innovation and investment in the technology, media and telecom industries. As the guest on Broadband Breakfast's "Champions of Broadband" series, McDowell will speak about this role, as well as his public service as a Republican member of the FCC from June 2006 to May 2013. He is currently a partner in the Communications Regulatory, Digital Media & Entertainment, Telecommunications practices at Cooley LLP. Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast's Champions of Broadband series features conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.