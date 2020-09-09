#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12 Noon ET — Champions of Broadband: Sunne Wright McPeak
- Our guest is Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, a statewide non-profit organization that accelerates the deployment and adoption of broadband. She assumed the position as the CETF first chief executive in December 2006 after serving for three years as Secretary of the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency. As the guest on Broadband Breakfast's "Champions of Broadband" series, Sunne McPeak will speak about how CETF has positioned California as a national leader in closing the digital divide.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast's Champions of Broadband series features conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
