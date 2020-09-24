Digital Inclusion
For Broadband and Future of Work, Coronavirus Pandemic is a Reset and Not a Pause
September 24, 2020 - The pandemic is not a pause, but a reset on the future of work, agreed panelists Gary Bolles, a chair at Singularity University, and Matt Dunne, founder and executive director of the Center on Rural Innovation.
“Many are talking about this pandemic as a pause, but I see this as a reset,” said Bolles, speaking at the Broadband Communities Summit on Wednesday.
The first phase of such a “reset” is the survival phase: The economy shuts down and unemployment rises. In the next rippling phase, the economy turns on and off. In the last phase, the economy steadily recovers.
Bolles said he saw the country currently in phase two.
Elaborating on the areas of a reset, Dunne said that there has been an “automation acceleration, particularly in low-cost labor, but especially to minimize contact.”
There has also been a digital reset in that “the implications of a digital divide have really been laid bare,” he said.
In the workplace reset, with many companies hiring remote workers – and this is particularly impacting rural America, where the lack of broadband has made a particularly strong impact.
“Rural America is unique because it's either zero or one. Either they've got great coverage, or they're relying on crappy [digital subscriber lines],” said Dunne.
In contrast, Bolles did not think that broadband coverage was binary, saying that just because you have "some" access to broadband, doesn't mean you're “in.” He said that you can't just “run a highway” of broadband everywhere and expect that to finish the job, because every place needs different things.
Both agreed that states should not prohibit municipalities from building broadband.
“Some states that have laws in place that prevent some communities from building out their own broadband networks,” said Bolles. He called for federal rules to permit communities greater autonomy in decision-making.
Dunne supported a plan by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. to invest more federal dollars in fiber deployment.
Bolles defined success as having vision painted at national level and states given more leeway to do what they need to.
He also suggested that communities create a collaborative, inclusive and sustainable process for community problem-solving going forward.
Recent
- SiFi Network’s FiberCity Now Live in Fullerton, Ajit Pai Addresses Telehealth, Georgia Uses Ookla Speed Data
- State and Regional Broadband Initiatives Are Critical to Expanding Internet Access
- For Broadband and Future of Work, Coronavirus Pandemic is a Reset and Not a Pause
- INCOMPAS Opposes Commerce Department’s Proposal to Redefine Language of Section 230
- Breakfast Media Minute: September 24, 2020
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Fiber4 months ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Congress4 months ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
China5 months ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Infrastructure6 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Education6 months ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Rural5 months ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF