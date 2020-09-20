Education
Sens. Ed Markey and Chris Van Hollen Urge Using E-Rate Funds to Close the Homework Gap
September 20, 2020 – Sens. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, and Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, argued that the fastest way to close the homework gap is through Federal Communication Commission funding.
"We have a homework gap that is leading to a learning gap that will lead to an opportunity gap for 16 million children,” Markey said during a Thursday press briefing.
Before the pandemic, the digital divide was 9 million students. Now it’s doubled, they said.
Markey, who as a member of the House of Representatives played a key role in the creation of he Erate program in the 1996 Telecom Act, directly criticized Ajit Pai, chairman of FCC. He said “he is misinterpreting the E-rate to say that he cannot spend E-rate money to ensure that kids get it at home. He can! The FCC can do that. He is making an explicit decision not to use that money. He is turning the FCC into ‘failing to connect children,’— that's what FCC stands for in the middle of this crisis.”
Van Hollen agreed with Markey, and said that Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks have been very clear that the FCC does have the authority to use e-rate money to fund students. “Chairman Pai is the one that continues to drag his feet on this issue.”
Van Hollen continued,“This is the fastest way to get help on this issue. [Chairman Pai] could do this today.”
Van Hollen also criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s emergency relief program proposal for not including any funding for students while at the same time providing a provision for highmillionaires to get tax breaks for their kids, kids who were already in a secure position.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of teachers, lamented “The E-rate program could have easily been used throughout this pandemic.”
“You don't have to create a new program,” said Weinbarten. Designating how the subsidy should be directed “should not take more than a nanosecond. Most of the suburban and urban areas have [internet] access, it just has to be turned on and subsidized.”
Weingarten suggested partnering with major cable companies like Comcast or Spectrum so that every single parent with a school-aged child pays no more than $5/month for an internet bill.
“They can't hide behind the fact that they give us lip service,” Ernest Logan, president at American Federation of School Administrators, AFL-CIO, said of the FCC. “This is a fight for our children.”
Recent
- Democrats Lash at FCC Chairman Ajit Pai For Repealing Net Neutrality, Not Producing Broadband Maps
- Sens. Ed Markey and Chris Van Hollen Urge Using E-Rate Funds to Close the Homework Gap
- Trump Administration’s Orders to Halt WeChat and TikTok Transactions Promise to Affect Chinese Americans First
- Karl Rove Promotes Open Radio Access Network, FCC Talks 5G, Digital Divide and ‘One Touch Make Ready’
- Breakfast Media Minute: September 18, 2020
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Fiber4 months ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Congress4 months ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
China5 months ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Infrastructure6 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Will Stream Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET on ‘Broadband and the Coronavirus’
-
Education6 months ago
Online Elementary Education is No Spring Break for Parents Teaching from Home
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Rural5 months ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF