Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches ‘A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G’ Event Series

WASHINGTON, October 7, 2020 - Broadband Breakfast announced its newest Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series, "A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G," a five-part series beginning on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, and running until January 13, 2021.

This new series will explore the policy, technology and practical questions the about 5G. They include what's real and what's hype, trusted partners, transformative apps in the enterprise, wireless infrastructure facilities, and continued modernization of the nation's spectrum policies.

"While it's true that some have over-promised what 5G will bring, it is undeniable that the next generation of wireless technology brings countless policy, standards and technology questions to the forefront," said Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark. "Broadband Breakfast brings its timely, topical and smart approach to the issues surrounding 5G."

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday. Events in the the "No-Nonsense Guide to 5G" will take place in 2020 on October 14, October 28, November 18, December 9, and January 13, 2021. The schedule is itemized below.

Forthcoming events in "A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G" include:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: The Hype and the Reality of 5G" This opening panel will set the stage for Broadband Breakfast Live Online's consideration of the policy, technology and practical questions around the 5G wireless standard. What is 5G, and why is there so much buzz about it? How much of an improvement is it over prior generations of wireless? In other words: What is real, and what is hype? How the issues of trusted partners, rights-of-way deployment, and spectrum policy interact? Where is 5G seeing early successes, and what are the stumbling blocks?"

Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: National Security and Trusted Partners" This panel will consider the global landscape for the 5G equipment ecosystem. It will consider issues in core networks, radio access networks and in handset equipment. How has the global landscape changed? Will 5G benefit from - or suffer because of - a new Cold War with China? How are American companies reacting to federal government initiatives for trusted partners? Where can the U.S. turn for solutions and alternatives to Chinese manufacturers?

Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: A Case Study of Transformative Apps in the Enterprise" 5G is seeing its first real successes in the enterprise marketplace. To glimpse the future more accurately, Broadband Breakfast Live Online will consider case studies of applications in enterprise environments. What technologies and processes bring 5G success to the business marketplace? What needs to happen to bring 5G successes to the consumer marketplace?

Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: Wireless Infrastructure and Municipal Rights-of-Way" To realize the promise of 5G, far more base stations -- wireless infrastructure facilities -- will be necessary. 5G facilities and towers may not be as big as in previous generations of wireless technology. Still, the need for far more facilities has already created tensions with municipalities over rights-of-way. How can these conflicts be minimized? What are smart cities already doing to expedite wireless infrastructure deployment? Can the process be improved?

Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: Spectrum Policies to Advance Better Broadband" More than simply the next generation of wireless technology, 5G deployments make use of radio frequencies from an extremely wide range. For example, some 5G deployment are using mid-band spectrum between 3.4 GigaHertz (GHz) and 6 GHz. But 5G networks also promise tap into spectrum between 24 GHz and 100 GHz. It deploys these millimeter bands using network slicing and other advanced wireless tools. What new spectrum policies are necessary for 5G to flourish?



