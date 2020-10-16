Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 — Mapping the Rural Broadband Buildout

Tools for Broadband Deployment: This series explores the way that geospatial data and asset management is shaping the future of rural network delivery and performance. This series explores how market-leading fiber builders are using digital tools to map, analyze, manage and deploy new networks – with a focus on rural success stories.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Mapping the Rural Broadband Buildout

  • Mapping broadband assets is only the first step. This session will explore how end-to-end data is showing that successful rural fiber networks begin with the end in the mind. Think broadband mapping.

This event is part of a five-part event series, “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success, on Broadband Breakfast Live Online.

Panelists include:

  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Events in “Tools for Broadband Deployment” series, which is sponsored by ADTRAN and Render Networks, include:

  • Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success
    • Are you ready for rural deployment? The United States is currently in the midst of multiple, significant efforts pushing for Better Broadband for Rural America. Think of the big picture opportunity.
  • Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Connecting Providers and Customers Faster
    • Case studies of network-building with an all-digital workflow. How fiber-builders are finding success in construction management, workflow processes and on-the-fly changes. In a phrase: Think workflow and business systems.
  • Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: RDOF and Other Rural Broadband Deployments
    • The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the Connect America Fund and other rural deployments: How new awardees are laying the future for managing their deployments. Think managing your budget.
  • Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Mapping the Rural Broadband Buildout
    • Mapping broadband assets is only the first step. This session will explore how end-to-end data is showing that successful rural fiber networks begin with the end in the mind. Think broadband mapping.
  • Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Fueling the Fire of Rural Innovation
    • We’ll showcase how broadband deployment is accelerating the digital future for rural America at a time of COVID-19. Think success.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

