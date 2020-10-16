#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 — Connecting Providers and Customers Faster
Tools for Broadband Deployment: This series explores the way that geospatial data and asset management is shaping the future of rural network delivery and performance. This series explores how market-leading fiber builders are using digital tools to map, analyze, manage and deploy new networks – with a focus on rural success stories.
Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Connecting Providers and Customers Faster”
- Case studies of network-building with an all-digital workflow. How fiber-builders are finding success in construction management, workflow processes and on-the-fly changes. In a phrase: Think workflow and business systems.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
This event is part of a five-part event series, “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success,” on Broadband Breakfast Live Online.
Panelists include:
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Events in “Tools for Broadband Deployment” series, which is sponsored by ADTRAN and Render Networks, include:
- Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success”
- Are you ready for rural deployment? The United States is currently in the midst of multiple, significant efforts pushing for Better Broadband for Rural America. Think of the big picture opportunity.
- Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Connecting Providers and Customers Faster”
- Case studies of network-building with an all-digital workflow. How fiber-builders are finding success in construction management, workflow processes and on-the-fly changes. In a phrase: Think workflow and business systems.
- Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: RDOF and Other Rural Broadband Deployments”
- The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the Connect America Fund and other rural deployments: How new awardees are laying the future for managing their deployments. Think managing your budget.
- Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Mapping the Rural Broadband Buildout”
- Mapping broadband assets is only the first step. This session will explore how end-to-end data is showing that successful rural fiber networks begin with the end in the mind. Think broadband mapping.
- Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Fueling the Fire of Rural Innovation”
- We’ll showcase how broadband deployment is accelerating the digital future for rural America at a time of COVID-19. Think success.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, January 27, 2020 — Fueling the Fire of Rural Innovation
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 — Mapping the Rural Broadband Buildout
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 — RDOF and Other Rural Broadband Deployments
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 — Connecting Providers and Customers Faster
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 — Preparing for Success
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Fiber5 months ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Congress5 months ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
China6 months ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Nathan Simington is Trump’s New Man for FCC, New Speed Test, Challenges for State Net Neutrality
-
Rural6 months ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Broadband's Impact3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Weekly Series Featuring ‘Champions of Broadband’