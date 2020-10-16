Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 — Preparing for Success

Tools for Broadband Deployment: This series explores the way that geospatial data and asset management are shaping the future of rural network delivery and performance. This series explores how market-leading fiber builders are using digital tools to map, analyze, manage and deploy new networks – with a focus on rural success stories.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success”

Are you ready for rural deployment? The United States is currently in the midst of multiple, significant efforts pushing for Better Broadband for Rural America. Think of the big picture opportunity.

This event is part of a five-part event series, “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success,” on Broadband Breakfast Live Online.

Panelists include:

Shirley Bloomfield, CEO, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association

Gary Bolton, Vice President of Global Marketing, ADTRAN and Vice Chair, Fiber Broadband Association

Laurel Leverrier, Acting Assistant Administrator, Telecommunications Programs, Rural Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture

, Acting Assistant Administrator, Telecommunications Programs, Rural Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture Other guests have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Shirley Bloomfield is chief executive officer of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, which represents nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies across rural America. With more than 30 years of experience representing the country’s smallest independent telecom operators, she seeks to sustain the vitality of rural and remote communities and the benefits broadband networks bring to the national economy. She is also a board member of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative and GlobalWin, an organization of women leaders in the high-tech industry.

Gary Bolton joined ADTRAN in 2008 as vice president of global marketing. He is also Vice Chairman of the Fiber Broadband Association. Bolton has influenced FCC and congressional proceedings on the broadband stimulus, the National Broadband Plan and Universal Service Fund Reform. Prior to ADTRAN, Gary held executive positions in high tech start-ups and publicly traded companies. He holds an M.B.A. from Duke University and a B.S. in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University.

Panelist resources

Events in “Tools for Broadband Deployment” series, which is sponsored by ADTRAN and Render Networks, include:

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

