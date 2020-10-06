#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Randy May
- Our guest is Randolph J. May, founder and president of The Free State Foundation, an independent, non-profit free market-oriented think tank founded in 2006. May is a past Chair of the American Bar Association’s Section of Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice and a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. He also has served as a Public Member of the Administrative Conference of the United States and currently is a Senior Fellow at ACUS. May is author, co-author, or editor of eight books on communications law and policy and intellectual property, and he has published more than 275 law review articles, essays, and op-eds on subjects ranging from communications law and policy and administrative law to constitutional law and intellectual property. He received his A.B. from Duke University and his J.D. from Duke Law School, where he serves as a member of the Board of Visitors.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast's Champions of Broadband series features conversations with industry leaders who have devoted their careers to helping ensure better broadband and better lives for individuals across the country.
