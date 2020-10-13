Digital Inclusion
With Anniversary Awards, FCC Recognizes Role of Communications Technology for People With Disabilities
October 13, 2020 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday recognized Karen Peltz Strauss, Claude Stout, Tom Wlodkowski at an awards ceremony on the tenth anniversary of the Communications and Video Accessibility Act.
“Democracy is not a state--it is an act,” declared Pai, stating that those awarded acted to “bring us closer to the goal of full inclusion” of disabled persons into the technology mainstream. The FCC decided to focus in on individuals who have made contributions to accessibility.
Karen Peltz Strauss, a previous FCC staffer, wrote landmark accessibility legislation, led a coalition of over 300 national and regional organizations, and was involved in Sections 255 and 305 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, as well as Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Circuitry Act of 1990 (which requires televisions to display closed captions), and the CVAA.
“Karen has made it such that to be credible in the marketplace you have to be involved in accessibility,” said Pai.
Claude Stout advocated for deaf and hard of hearing for 23 years and for equal access to telecommunications for those with disabilities for 18 years. He helped develop the CVAA, and was been a part of various organizations including the Coalition of Organizations for Accessible Technology.
For 30 years, Tom Wlodkowski advocated for people with disabilities and broadband connectivity. He worked with the WGBH media access group, which oversees the Descriptive Video Service, Caption Center, and the National Center for Accessible Media.
“New technology offers so much promise for those with disabilities,” said Pai.
The CVAA has allowed deaf blind community to have full accessibility to services like Netflix, explained Isidore Niyongabo, co-chair of the Disability Advisory Committee.
Brian Scarpelli, the other co-chair of the Disability Advisory Committee, attributed the industry’s progress to the fact that disability regulations have been stated as goals as opposed to directives. This has allowed the industry the freedom to innovate.
Recent
- With Anniversary Awards, FCC Recognizes Role of Communications Technology for People With Disabilities
- Biden Administration and GOP Critics of Big Tech Create ‘Perfect Storm’ for Antitrust Action
- Shortcomings in Telehealth Revealed By Increase in Demand From Pandemic
- Digital Divide is a Real Problem for Rural America, and Many Solutions Are Needed to Solve It
- Powered by Utility Fiber, Public-Private Partners in Springfield, Missouri, Now Offer Gigabit Services to Residents
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Fiber5 months ago
Fiber Networks Hold a Cybersecurity Advantage Over Rival Co-Axial and Wireless Technologies, Say Panelists
-
Congress5 months ago
Senators Introduce Healthcare Broadband Bill as House Companion, Proposes $2 Billion Telehealth Expansion
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Brookings Panelists Emphasize Importance of Addressing Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technology
-
China6 months ago
China Expert Predicts that Nation’s Flawed Coronavirus Response Will Damage the Power of Chinese Communist Party
-
Rural5 months ago
Why the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is So Significant, and How to Succeed in Applying For RDOF
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. State Department Employing Artificial Intelligence Against COVID-19 Misinformation
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Nathan Simington is Trump’s New Man for FCC, New Speed Test, Challenges for State Net Neutrality
-
Infrastructure3 months ago
Michigan Broadband Cooperative Calls Report Saying Municipal Broadband Has an Unfair Advantage ‘Laughable’