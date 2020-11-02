‘A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G’ Kicks Off With Discussion About Spectrum, Rights of Way and Wall Street

November 2, 2020 – Issues about radio frequency spectrum, municipal rights-of-way, national security and trusted partners were among the topics addressed during the October 14 kickoff event of Broadband Breakfast’s “A No Nonsense Guide to 5G.”

The event, the first of five events in a new Broadband Breakfast Live Online series sponsored by Samsung Electronics America, framed the discussion of the topic with experts including Blair Levin, former director of the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Plan under President Barack Obama; John Godfrey, senior vice president of public policy for Samsung; Grant Spellmeyer, vice president of federal affairs US Cellular; and others.

From a business and consumer perspective, mused Levin, one of the biggest obstacle to expanded 5G deployment is consumers’ unwillingness to pay more for benefits that have not been clearly described.

Levin, who is nonresident senior fellow with the Brookings Institution, said he disagreed with the theory that if you drive down the price of deployment in San Jose, you’ll get deployment in Montana. “No one on Wall Street believes that,” explained Levin, who spent a lot of his career as a Wall Street analyst.

Verizon, Levin said, recently said it would drop the extra $10 they were charging for 5G plans. Levin assumed that this was because people weren’t willing to pay. When there’s a new capital expenditure without an increasing average revenue per user, that’s a problem for Wall Street investors, he said.

That’s why to providers need to provide greater clarity on what the return on investment will be.

Levin further claimed that the FCC’s approach to improving 5G infrastructure siting involved simply a transference of wealth from cities to private sector companies who have no obligation to deploy anywhere. He argued that this made cities the enemy and slowed rather than accelerating deployment.

Spellmeyer agreed with Levin in that making enemies with municipalities wasn’t a good long-term strategy. But he also said that even if the cost were spread among consumers that there would still need to be tremendous investments in advanced networks over time.

By contrast, South Korea has experienced widespread deployment in spite of 5G being made more expensive, noted Godfrey, of Samsung. He also said that enterprise applications of 5G are likely to open significant new revenue sources, including machine-to-machine communications over networks, and with enterprises paying for managed network services.

Perspectives on the universal service fund and licensed versus unlicensed spectrum

Panelist Jamie Susskind, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs for the Consumer Technology Association, said that the FCC should make plans to wean recipients off of Universal Service Fund programs because it is not sustainable to have a 25 percent USF contribution factor.

On the other hand, CTA has been supportive of other creative solutions to close the digital divide, such as Amazon’s Kuiper project and the Microsoft “white spaces” project.

Panelists also discussed the wireless versus wireline debate, as well as the issues of both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. Godfrey said all were necessary.

He also suggested a 5G hype-busting test: When people talk about the benefits of 5G, are the things they’re talking about things that can just be done over Wi-Fi or do they need the unique capabilities of 5G for?

Said panelist Art King, director of enterprise services at Corning Optical Communication: “In general, operators are allergic to unlicensed spectrum.”

Spellmeyer agreed, projecting that licensed will be more important than unlicensed.

The event was moderated by Drew Clark, editor and publisher of Broadband Breakfast.

