Biden Launches Transition Team Website, Twitter Flags 6 Trump Tweets, Judge Can’t Block TikTok Restrictions

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris launched a placeholder transition team website, BuildBackBetter.com, in a sign anticipating victory in the ongoing election.

“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States,” reads the homepage. “Votes are still being counted in several states around the country.

“The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.”

The website takes inspiration from Biden’s campaign slogan “Build Back Better,” and seeks to reassure the country that a Biden administration will be ready to take charge of the country once one of the candidates – Biden or President Donald Trump – has amassed the 270 electoral votes necessary for victory

Twitter flags six of Trump’s election tweets

Twitter flagged, generally obscured the visibility of, six of Trump’s tweets on Wednesday because they claimed premature victory in key swing states or claimed election fraud.

Twitter also flagged Trump’s associates, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s son Eric Trump, and even Trump’s official campaign account.

They, like Trump, claimed victory in Pennsylvania before an official vote count had been made. Trump also claimed premature victory in Georgia and North Carolina. In spite of an early lead, a large number of ballots had yet to be counted.

Three of Trump’s tweets were hidden and one was partially hidden, and users were preventing from retweeting the posts that violated Twitter’s standards. These tweets were flagged shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden won Wisconsin and Michigan, states Trump won in the 2016 election.

Judge skeptical of his authority to lift TikTok restrictions

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols was doubtful that he could block government restrictions that would bar TikTok in the United States, reports Law360.

The app was protected by a Pennsylvania district court’s nationwide injunction issued October 30 when three TikTok influencers said Trump’s TikTok ban violated a carveout of the law under which it was issued.

In September, Nichols blocked the administration from implementing an executive order that would have removed TikTok from app stores due to national security concerns. The government has filed a bid to overturn that decision.

TikTok attorney John Hall argued against a complete and harmful shutdown of the app. But Nichols felt that the October order issued by Judge Wendy Beetlestone was still operative and “forecloses most, if not all, of TikTok’s arguments about irreparable harm.”

Government attorney Daniel Schwei countered that because the remaining prohibitions were already enjoined by Beetlestone on a national basis, issuing a new injunction would be erroneous.