Broadband Breakfast Interview with Tyler Cooper and Jenna Tanberk about Open Data Set from Broadband Now

November 20, 2020 – In releasing a new open set on the state of broadband availability in the United States, Broadband Now continues is continuing its efforts to help improve the country’s real-time date warehouse of information on comprehensive broadband data.

In this interview with Broadband Now Editor-in-Chief Tyler Cooper and Julia Tanberk, manager of analytics and data scientist at Broadband Now, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark explores facets of the dataset, the partnership with Microsoft and the Open Data Institute, and new developments in crowdsourcing broadband data.

The data is being released with Microsoft and ODI’s Education Open Data Challenge, which seeks to better understand the relationship of broadband penetration and education in the U.S.

Indeed, BroadbandNow, Microsoft and the ODI are encouraging teams that wish to participate in the challenge to help generate innovative solutions to close the digital divide in K-12 education.

The winning team will be invited to elect a non-profit organization of their choice to receive a £50,000 award, with the runners-up electing non-profit organizations of their choice to receive £30,000 and £20,000 awards. The challenge is open to teams and individuals based globally, and the dataset will be available on the Broadband Now Github page on December 10, 2020.

