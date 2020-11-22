Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ on Enhancing Rural America

WASHINGTON, November 22, 2020 – Broadband Breakfast detailed its updated agenda and timeline for its newest Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series, “Tools for Broadband Deployment.”

This series explores the way that geospatial data and asset management are shaping the future of rural network delivery and performance. In simple and concrete terms, the series will teach how market-leading fiber builders are using digital tools to map, analyze, manage and deploy new networks – with a focus on rural success stories.

See “At Launch of #BroadbandLive Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’, Panelists Tout Symmetrical Fiber,” Broadband Breakfast, November 4, 2020

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated just how important high-speed symmetrical broadband is to America’s education, telemedicine, economic prospects and civic connectedness,” said Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark. “Rural America needs better broadband now more than ever, and there continues to be a strong prospect for broadband as a component of infrastructure deployment in the next Congress.”

“This new ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ series will probe what fiber-builders need to know to get their projects planned, prepped, deployed and built in record time,” said Clark. Broadband Breakfast Live Online’s “Tools for Broadband Deployment” is sponsored by Render Networks and ADTRAN.

Broadband Breakfast has been running Broadband Breakfast Live Online since March 13, 2020.

Spurred on by the coronavirus virus, the Washington-based Broadband Breakfast media community launched the series to address the impact of broadband on solving the problems caused by the pandemic, including discussions about the digital divide, teleworking, distance learning, telemedicine, and network capacity.

Broadband Breakfast has also hosted additional Broadband Breakfast Live Online events focusing on Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction in sponsorship with the Computer & Communications Industry Association, a series of events on Digital Infrastructure Investment in sponsorship with SiFi Networks and UTOPIA Fiber, its “Champions of Broadband” series featuring conversations with individuals who have devoted their careers to better broadband, and “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G” sponsored by Samsung Electronics America.

Events in “Tools for Broadband Deployment” series, which is sponsored by ADTRAN and Render Networks, include:

