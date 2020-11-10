Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 11: Broadband and the Biden Administration

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration”

What changes will the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring for the country’s use of broadband technologies? How will the technology and telecommunications industries be affected? Will public policy on controversial tech policy issues, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, be markedly different from today?

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Panelists include:

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

“Broadband and the Biden Administration” is sponsored by:

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.