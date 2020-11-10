#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 11: Broadband and the Biden Administration
Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration”
- What changes will the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring for the country’s use of broadband technologies? How will the technology and telecommunications industries be affected? Will public policy on controversial tech policy issues, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, be markedly different from today?
Panelists include:
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
“Broadband and the Biden Administration” is sponsored by:
