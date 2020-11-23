Broadband Forum Launches 3 New Specs for 5G, FCC Rural Auction Winds Down, Connected Nation Goes K-12

Broadband Forum published three new standards Monday that it believes will help promote the mass adoption of 5G and unlock a new wave of 5G innovation.

The three technical specifications, including 5G Wireless Wireline Convergence Architecture (TR-470), Access Gateway Function (AGF) Functional Requirements (TR-456) and Device Data Model (TR-181), have been finalized provide functions and interfaces for Fixed Mobile Convergence, the Access Gateway Function, and customer premises equipment, such as 5G-enabled routers.

These specifications will allow telecom companies to build their networks with open cloud-native platforms, utilizing software and hardware components from different vendors.

This could eliminate vendor lock-in and allow operators to deploy new 5G services in a more efficient, secure, and flexible way, proponents say. The standards will also reduce development time as well as capital expenditure and operating expenditure, as compared to the traditional disparate fixed broadband and 5G networks.

Network functions required to operate infrastructure will also be streamlined, allowing common technology, on-boarding, training, services, and subscriber management to be achieved between fixed and mobile divisions.

Additional streams of revenue will be created with fixed-mobile convergence extending both the reach of 5G core networks and the service offering of fixed networks.

Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction apparently winding down

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction is winding down, with round 19 completed last Friday, according to Telecompetitor.

In this auction, the Federal Communications Commission promised to provide up to $16.4 billion in rural broadband funding, serving approximately 5.3 million unserved homes.

About 400 entities, including some companies bidding as consortia, were qualified to bid in phase one, which began on October 29. Bidders were prioritized by their speed and latency offerings, with higher speed and lower latency being most favored.

Participants spanned the industry, including more mainstream telecom and cable providers like Cox communications and Verizon, as well as smaller rural telecom and rural electric companies, satellite broadband providers, such as Viasat and SpaceX, and fixed wireless providers or WISPs.

While most bidders will focus on fiber deployments, some telecom and cable companies might pursue fixed wireless, a spot previously occupied by the WISPs.

It is predicted that most providers will exceed the minimum deployment speed of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download speeds and 3 Mbps upload.

The RDOF auction model was based on the Connect America Fund Phase 2 auction of 2018. Because there are more bidders in RDOF, the percentage of winners as seen in CAF II will probably not be replicated. That auction had 220 participants in total.

After the FCC updates broadband availability data, an additional $4 billion in funded will be awarded in a yet-to-be-announced RDOF, Phase 2.

Connected Nation launches Connect K-12 to identify broadband solutions for schools

Connected Nation launched Connect K-12, a website that helps schools identify broadband solutions and better negotiate deals for services by providing transparent information on internet speeds and pricing.

The website draws on E-rate program and aggregates, analyses, and visualizes it. The program is currently displaying data from the form 471 application from Funding 2020.

Analysist with Funds for Learning may add additional data when provided by states or school districts. Users only need type in their school district on the main page of the website to explore all the internet services in their area, with information on the circuit size, monthly cost per connection, proximity, and number of students served.

Connect K-12 was originally created in 2012 by EducationSuperHighway, with the purpose of upgrading broadband access in every public-school classroom in America. Having completed this goal, EducationSuperHighway stepped down in August of this year.

Connected Nation and Funds for Learning will maintain Connect K-12 through 2024.