Antitrust
Biden Administration Should Take a Trial-and-Error Approach to Antitrust, Say Brookings Panelists
December 1, 2020 — Experts recommended the incoming Biden administration take a trial-and-error approach to antitrust policy, during a Brookings Institute webinar on Tuesday.
The new administration should “use litigation as a tool for learning,” said Matt Perault, associate professor and director of the center on science and technology policy at Duke University.
The panelists urged President-elect Joe Biden to operate from a position of curiosity, and experiment with each of the tools at his disposal, utilizing everything from ‘regulatory sandboxes’ to executive orders.
Regulatory sandboxes, which provide controlled testing grounds for new legislative models, would supply the administration with an opportunity to gather data on the effects of measures taken, to ultimately inform future antitrust policy making. Executive orders would allow Biden to bypass what is sure to be a congested Congressional environment, as Republicans who are less thrilled about enforcing regulation, such as Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman Mike Lee, R-Utah, remain in the assembly.
While the panelists held much advice for the Biden team, they agreed it was too early to tell how serious will be the administration’s stance on antitrust.
Does Biden have a mandate to act on antitrust issues?
“During the general campaign, except in areas related to labor, Biden did not mention antitrust,” said Leah Nylen, technology reporter for Politico Pro. Nylen said the first implications of the administration’s stance will be seen when the Federal Trade Commission chair and the assistant attorney general for antitrust are named.
“There has traditionally been drastic under enforcement of Section Two of the Sherman Act,” said Avery Gardiner, general counsel and senior fellow for competition, data, and power at the Center for Democracy and Technology
Since the Microsoft case in the 1990s, only one case has been brought under Section 2 of the Act, which focuses on how companies abuse market power in ways that hurt consumers. Gardiner called for the new administration to “breath new life into Section Two” and go beyond antitrust definitions to think about competition more broadly.
Specific ‘do’s and don’ts’ for companies to follow
The panelists called for the administration to focus on issues of transparency and data sharing.
Nylen suggested establishing a clear list of “do’s and don’ts” for companies to follow, and fining them when they fail to do so. “It is very important to make the people in charge of these company responsible,” she said. “It makes them care much more if the consequence of an action is a significant financial penalty.”
Gardiner further called for the practice of “closing remarks,” which has fallen out of favor at the FTC and the Department of Justice, to make a come back. “As a matter of increased transparency, we need that to come back,” she said. “If these agencies decide not to take an action, they must help the public understand why.”
Panelists further called for the creation of a White House Office on Competition Policy, which has been recommended by prominent Obama-era members of the FTC and the DOJ.
The White House Office could handle competition crises that fall outsider the jurisdiction of the FTC and the DOJ. For example, there is a need for more competition in the provision of broadband. “That’s not something the DOJ is going to handle,” said Gardiner, “that has to do with the Federal Communications Commission.”
Nicol Turner-Lee, director and senior fellow of governance studies at the Center for Technology Innovation, foresaw a drastic increase in the resources made available to the FTC and the DOJ, as they desperately need more funding for staffing. Turner-Lee also mentioned that Senator Kamala Harris may play a key role as the “dealmaker” between Silicon Valley companies and government officials.
Antitrust
Debaters Consider Whether a New Agency to Regulate Tech Platforms Would Do More Harm Than Good
December 1, 2020 — Experts recommended the incoming Biden administration take a trial-and-error approach to antitrust policy, during a Brookings Institute webinar on Tuesday.
The new administration should “use litigation as a tool for learning,” said Matt Perault, associate professor and director of the center on science and technology policy at Duke University.
The panelists urged President-elect Joe Biden to operate from a position of curiosity, and experiment with each of the tools at his disposal, utilizing everything from ‘regulatory sandboxes’ to executive orders.
Regulatory sandboxes, which provide controlled testing grounds for new legislative models, would supply the administration with an opportunity to gather data on the effects of measures taken, to ultimately inform future antitrust policy making. Executive orders would allow Biden to bypass what is sure to be a congested Congressional environment, as Republicans who are less thrilled about enforcing regulation, such as Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman Mike Lee, R-Utah, remain in the assembly.
While the panelists held much advice for the Biden team, they agreed it was too early to tell how serious will be the administration’s stance on antitrust.
Does Biden have a mandate to act on antitrust issues?
“During the general campaign, except in areas related to labor, Biden did not mention antitrust,” said Leah Nylen, technology reporter for Politico Pro. Nylen said the first implications of the administration’s stance will be seen when the Federal Trade Commission chair and the assistant attorney general for antitrust are named.
“There has traditionally been drastic under enforcement of Section Two of the Sherman Act,” said Avery Gardiner, general counsel and senior fellow for competition, data, and power at the Center for Democracy and Technology
Since the Microsoft case in the 1990s, only one case has been brought under Section 2 of the Act, which focuses on how companies abuse market power in ways that hurt consumers. Gardiner called for the new administration to “breath new life into Section Two” and go beyond antitrust definitions to think about competition more broadly.
Specific ‘do’s and don’ts’ for companies to follow
The panelists called for the administration to focus on issues of transparency and data sharing.
Nylen suggested establishing a clear list of “do’s and don’ts” for companies to follow, and fining them when they fail to do so. “It is very important to make the people in charge of these company responsible,” she said. “It makes them care much more if the consequence of an action is a significant financial penalty.”
Gardiner further called for the practice of “closing remarks,” which has fallen out of favor at the FTC and the Department of Justice, to make a come back. “As a matter of increased transparency, we need that to come back,” she said. “If these agencies decide not to take an action, they must help the public understand why.”
Panelists further called for the creation of a White House Office on Competition Policy, which has been recommended by prominent Obama-era members of the FTC and the DOJ.
The White House Office could handle competition crises that fall outsider the jurisdiction of the FTC and the DOJ. For example, there is a need for more competition in the provision of broadband. “That’s not something the DOJ is going to handle,” said Gardiner, “that has to do with the Federal Communications Commission.”
Nicol Turner-Lee, director and senior fellow of governance studies at the Center for Technology Innovation, foresaw a drastic increase in the resources made available to the FTC and the DOJ, as they desperately need more funding for staffing. Turner-Lee also mentioned that Senator Kamala Harris may play a key role as the “dealmaker” between Silicon Valley companies and government officials.
Antitrust
Panel of Antitrust Experts Assembled by AEI Slams House Judiciary Antitrust Report as ‘Political’
December 1, 2020 — Experts recommended the incoming Biden administration take a trial-and-error approach to antitrust policy, during a Brookings Institute webinar on Tuesday.
The new administration should “use litigation as a tool for learning,” said Matt Perault, associate professor and director of the center on science and technology policy at Duke University.
The panelists urged President-elect Joe Biden to operate from a position of curiosity, and experiment with each of the tools at his disposal, utilizing everything from ‘regulatory sandboxes’ to executive orders.
Regulatory sandboxes, which provide controlled testing grounds for new legislative models, would supply the administration with an opportunity to gather data on the effects of measures taken, to ultimately inform future antitrust policy making. Executive orders would allow Biden to bypass what is sure to be a congested Congressional environment, as Republicans who are less thrilled about enforcing regulation, such as Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman Mike Lee, R-Utah, remain in the assembly.
While the panelists held much advice for the Biden team, they agreed it was too early to tell how serious will be the administration’s stance on antitrust.
Does Biden have a mandate to act on antitrust issues?
“During the general campaign, except in areas related to labor, Biden did not mention antitrust,” said Leah Nylen, technology reporter for Politico Pro. Nylen said the first implications of the administration’s stance will be seen when the Federal Trade Commission chair and the assistant attorney general for antitrust are named.
“There has traditionally been drastic under enforcement of Section Two of the Sherman Act,” said Avery Gardiner, general counsel and senior fellow for competition, data, and power at the Center for Democracy and Technology
Since the Microsoft case in the 1990s, only one case has been brought under Section 2 of the Act, which focuses on how companies abuse market power in ways that hurt consumers. Gardiner called for the new administration to “breath new life into Section Two” and go beyond antitrust definitions to think about competition more broadly.
Specific ‘do’s and don’ts’ for companies to follow
The panelists called for the administration to focus on issues of transparency and data sharing.
Nylen suggested establishing a clear list of “do’s and don’ts” for companies to follow, and fining them when they fail to do so. “It is very important to make the people in charge of these company responsible,” she said. “It makes them care much more if the consequence of an action is a significant financial penalty.”
Gardiner further called for the practice of “closing remarks,” which has fallen out of favor at the FTC and the Department of Justice, to make a come back. “As a matter of increased transparency, we need that to come back,” she said. “If these agencies decide not to take an action, they must help the public understand why.”
Panelists further called for the creation of a White House Office on Competition Policy, which has been recommended by prominent Obama-era members of the FTC and the DOJ.
The White House Office could handle competition crises that fall outsider the jurisdiction of the FTC and the DOJ. For example, there is a need for more competition in the provision of broadband. “That’s not something the DOJ is going to handle,” said Gardiner, “that has to do with the Federal Communications Commission.”
Nicol Turner-Lee, director and senior fellow of governance studies at the Center for Technology Innovation, foresaw a drastic increase in the resources made available to the FTC and the DOJ, as they desperately need more funding for staffing. Turner-Lee also mentioned that Senator Kamala Harris may play a key role as the “dealmaker” between Silicon Valley companies and government officials.
Antitrust
Federal Trade Commissioners Disagree About Role of Antitrust Lawsuits Against Big Tech
December 1, 2020 — Experts recommended the incoming Biden administration take a trial-and-error approach to antitrust policy, during a Brookings Institute webinar on Tuesday.
The new administration should “use litigation as a tool for learning,” said Matt Perault, associate professor and director of the center on science and technology policy at Duke University.
The panelists urged President-elect Joe Biden to operate from a position of curiosity, and experiment with each of the tools at his disposal, utilizing everything from ‘regulatory sandboxes’ to executive orders.
Regulatory sandboxes, which provide controlled testing grounds for new legislative models, would supply the administration with an opportunity to gather data on the effects of measures taken, to ultimately inform future antitrust policy making. Executive orders would allow Biden to bypass what is sure to be a congested Congressional environment, as Republicans who are less thrilled about enforcing regulation, such as Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman Mike Lee, R-Utah, remain in the assembly.
While the panelists held much advice for the Biden team, they agreed it was too early to tell how serious will be the administration’s stance on antitrust.
Does Biden have a mandate to act on antitrust issues?
“During the general campaign, except in areas related to labor, Biden did not mention antitrust,” said Leah Nylen, technology reporter for Politico Pro. Nylen said the first implications of the administration’s stance will be seen when the Federal Trade Commission chair and the assistant attorney general for antitrust are named.
“There has traditionally been drastic under enforcement of Section Two of the Sherman Act,” said Avery Gardiner, general counsel and senior fellow for competition, data, and power at the Center for Democracy and Technology
Since the Microsoft case in the 1990s, only one case has been brought under Section 2 of the Act, which focuses on how companies abuse market power in ways that hurt consumers. Gardiner called for the new administration to “breath new life into Section Two” and go beyond antitrust definitions to think about competition more broadly.
Specific ‘do’s and don’ts’ for companies to follow
The panelists called for the administration to focus on issues of transparency and data sharing.
Nylen suggested establishing a clear list of “do’s and don’ts” for companies to follow, and fining them when they fail to do so. “It is very important to make the people in charge of these company responsible,” she said. “It makes them care much more if the consequence of an action is a significant financial penalty.”
Gardiner further called for the practice of “closing remarks,” which has fallen out of favor at the FTC and the Department of Justice, to make a come back. “As a matter of increased transparency, we need that to come back,” she said. “If these agencies decide not to take an action, they must help the public understand why.”
Panelists further called for the creation of a White House Office on Competition Policy, which has been recommended by prominent Obama-era members of the FTC and the DOJ.
The White House Office could handle competition crises that fall outsider the jurisdiction of the FTC and the DOJ. For example, there is a need for more competition in the provision of broadband. “That’s not something the DOJ is going to handle,” said Gardiner, “that has to do with the Federal Communications Commission.”
Nicol Turner-Lee, director and senior fellow of governance studies at the Center for Technology Innovation, foresaw a drastic increase in the resources made available to the FTC and the DOJ, as they desperately need more funding for staffing. Turner-Lee also mentioned that Senator Kamala Harris may play a key role as the “dealmaker” between Silicon Valley companies and government officials.
Recent
- Biden Administration Should Take a Trial-and-Error Approach to Antitrust, Say Brookings Panelists
- Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
- Breakfast Media Minute: December 1, 2020
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to Step Down on Inauguration Day, Saying ‘It’s Time for a New Adventure’
- Veterans’ Affairs Pilots 5G, Bill de Blasio and Verizon, Chattanooga Free Internet, New WISPA Board
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Nathan Simington is Trump’s New Man for FCC, New Speed Test, Challenges for State Net Neutrality
-
Fiber3 months ago
Ubiquitous Fiber Infrastructure is Essential to Maximize the Advantages of 5G, According to WIA Report
-
Section 2303 weeks ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Innovation3 months ago
Governments and Central Banks Continue to Be Necessary with ‘Stable Coins’ and Cryptocurrencies
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
COVID-19 Disinformation and Contact Tracing Discussed at DNC, Rural Cloud Initiative, NTIA Internet Use Survey
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak
-
5G4 months ago
Ninth Circuit Upholds FCC’s Small Cell Deployment Order Designed to Promote 5G
-
5G2 months ago
Top Executives From Dell, Dish Networks and T-Mobile Tout Details of Their Companies’ 5G Deployments