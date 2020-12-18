#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 23: Innovations of 2020
Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband Breakfast Live Online Holiday Party: Innovations of 2020”
- For December 23, 2020, and December 30, 2020, Broadband Breakfast Live Online is looking back, and projecting forward. What has the year 2020 taught us about Better Broadband, Better Lives? What predictions and hopes do you have for broadband in the year 2021? We are looking to showcase broadband innovation from 2020, as well as projects and activities from across the country (and around the globe). We are looking to educate, analyze and inspire! Please reach out to Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media. Be prepared to speak for three to five minutes about your innovation from 2020!
Panelists include:
- If you have a broadband innovation from 2020 that you would like to share, please email Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media. Be prepared to speak for three to five minutes about your experiment, project or innovative activity from 2020!
Matthew Snider, Managing Director, Business Development, Centri Tech
- Brett Glass, Lariat.net
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
