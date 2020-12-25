Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online New Year’s Party on Wednesday, December 30: Predictions for 2021

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

15 hours ago

on

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the December 30, 2020, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband Breakfast Live Online New Year’s Party: Hopes for 2021

  • For December 30, 2020, Broadband Breakfast Live Online is looking back, and projecting forward. What has the year 2020 taught us about Better Broadband, Better Lives? What predictions and hopes do you have for broadband in the year 2021? We are looking to showcase broadband innovation from 2020, as well as projects and activities from across the country (and around the globe), for 2021. We are looking to educate, analyze and inspire! Please reach out to Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media. Be prepared to speak for three to five minutes about your hopes for 2021!

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

Panelists include:

  • If you have a broadband innovation from 2020 that you would like to share, please email Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media. Be prepared to speak for three to five minutes about your experiment, project or innovative activity from 2020!
  • Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcast will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Digital Inclusion

Big Bucks for Broadband in the Balance: Explaining the Affordable, Accessible Internet for All Act

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

December 23, 2020

By

Photo of now-Sen. Brian Schatz, one of the sponsors of the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, from December 2010 by Kyle Nishioka used with permission

Broadband's Impact

Reactions to Broadband Provisions Being Included in the COVID-19 Relief Bill

Jericho Casper

Published

4 days ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Photo of Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., from January 2017 by Brian Washburn used with permission

Digital Inclusion

FCC’s Low-Income Broadband Working Group Report Finally Receives Unanimous Approval

Jericho Casper

Published

1 week ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Screenshot from the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee meeting

