Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast Live Online New Year’s Party on Wednesday, December 30: Predictions for 2021
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband Breakfast Live Online New Year’s Party: Hopes for 2021”
For December 30, 2020, Broadband Breakfast Live Online is looking back, and projecting forward. What has the year 2020 taught us about Better Broadband, Better Lives? What predictions and hopes do you have for broadband in the year 2021? We are looking to showcase broadband innovation from 2020, as well as projects and activities from across the country (and around the globe), for 2021.
Panelists include:
If you have a broadband innovation from 2020 that you would like to share, please email Drew Clark at drew@breakfast.media. Be prepared to speak for three to five minutes about your experiment, project or innovative activity from 2020!
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Digital Inclusion
Big Bucks for Broadband in the Balance: Explaining the Affordable, Accessible Internet for All Act
Broadband's Impact
Reactions to Broadband Provisions Being Included in the COVID-19 Relief Bill
Digital Inclusion
FCC’s Low-Income Broadband Working Group Report Finally Receives Unanimous Approval
