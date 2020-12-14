#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, January 6: Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 3
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the January 6, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration”
- What changes will the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring for the country’s use of broadband technologies? How will the technology and communications industries be affected? Will public policy on controversial tech policy issues, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, be markedly different from today? What does the quest for “universal broadband” mean? Tune in to hear what industry groups believe is likely to happen, come January 20, 2021.
- From BuildBackBetter.com, the Biden-Harris transition team web site, we read:
- Mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future. We’ve seen the need for a more resilient economy for the long-term, and that means investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure and sustainable engines of growth — from roads and bridges, to energy grids and schools, to universal broadband. Biden has a plan to meet the climate crisis, build a clean energy economy, address environmental injustice, and create millions of good-paying union jobs.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Panelists include:
- Guest have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
See the article about “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 1,” “In Discussing ‘Broadband and the Biden Administration,’ Trump and Obama Transition Workers Praise Auctions,” Broadband Breakfast, November 22, 2020.
See the article from Part 2, “Congress Can Rewrite the Telecom Act as It Funds Internet Infrastructure, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists,” Broadband Breakfast, December 3, 2020
“Broadband and the Biden Administration” is sponsored by:
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 — Spectrum Policies to Advance Better Broadband Through 5G
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the January 6, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration”
- What changes will the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring for the country’s use of broadband technologies? How will the technology and communications industries be affected? Will public policy on controversial tech policy issues, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, be markedly different from today? What does the quest for “universal broadband” mean? Tune in to hear what industry groups believe is likely to happen, come January 20, 2021.
- From BuildBackBetter.com, the Biden-Harris transition team web site, we read:
- Mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future. We’ve seen the need for a more resilient economy for the long-term, and that means investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure and sustainable engines of growth — from roads and bridges, to energy grids and schools, to universal broadband. Biden has a plan to meet the climate crisis, build a clean energy economy, address environmental injustice, and create millions of good-paying union jobs.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Panelists include:
- Guest have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
See the article about “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 1,” “In Discussing ‘Broadband and the Biden Administration,’ Trump and Obama Transition Workers Praise Auctions,” Broadband Breakfast, November 22, 2020.
See the article from Part 2, “Congress Can Rewrite the Telecom Act as It Funds Internet Infrastructure, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists,” Broadband Breakfast, December 3, 2020
“Broadband and the Biden Administration” is sponsored by:
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, December 2: Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 2
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the January 6, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration”
- What changes will the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring for the country’s use of broadband technologies? How will the technology and communications industries be affected? Will public policy on controversial tech policy issues, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, be markedly different from today? What does the quest for “universal broadband” mean? Tune in to hear what industry groups believe is likely to happen, come January 20, 2021.
- From BuildBackBetter.com, the Biden-Harris transition team web site, we read:
- Mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future. We’ve seen the need for a more resilient economy for the long-term, and that means investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure and sustainable engines of growth — from roads and bridges, to energy grids and schools, to universal broadband. Biden has a plan to meet the climate crisis, build a clean energy economy, address environmental injustice, and create millions of good-paying union jobs.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Panelists include:
- Guest have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
See the article about “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 1,” “In Discussing ‘Broadband and the Biden Administration,’ Trump and Obama Transition Workers Praise Auctions,” Broadband Breakfast, November 22, 2020.
See the article from Part 2, “Congress Can Rewrite the Telecom Act as It Funds Internet Infrastructure, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists,” Broadband Breakfast, December 3, 2020
“Broadband and the Biden Administration” is sponsored by:
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ on Enhancing Rural America
WASHINGTON, November 22, 2020 – Broadband Breakfast detailed its updated agenda and timeline for its newest Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series, “Tools for Broadband Deployment.”
This series explores the way that geospatial data and asset management are shaping the future of rural network delivery and performance. In simple and concrete terms, the series will teach how market-leading fiber builders are using digital tools to map, analyze, manage and deploy new networks – with a focus on rural success stories.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the January 6, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration”
- What changes will the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring for the country’s use of broadband technologies? How will the technology and communications industries be affected? Will public policy on controversial tech policy issues, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, be markedly different from today? What does the quest for “universal broadband” mean? Tune in to hear what industry groups believe is likely to happen, come January 20, 2021.
- From BuildBackBetter.com, the Biden-Harris transition team web site, we read:
- Mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future. We’ve seen the need for a more resilient economy for the long-term, and that means investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure and sustainable engines of growth — from roads and bridges, to energy grids and schools, to universal broadband. Biden has a plan to meet the climate crisis, build a clean energy economy, address environmental injustice, and create millions of good-paying union jobs.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Panelists include:
- Guest have been invited
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
See the article about “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 1,” “In Discussing ‘Broadband and the Biden Administration,’ Trump and Obama Transition Workers Praise Auctions,” Broadband Breakfast, November 22, 2020.
See the article from Part 2, “Congress Can Rewrite the Telecom Act as It Funds Internet Infrastructure, Say Broadband Breakfast Panelists,” Broadband Breakfast, December 3, 2020
“Broadband and the Biden Administration” is sponsored by:
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Broadband Maps are Flawed, and So is Mobile Apps Data; WISPA Calls for Patience, and FCC Swears in Simington
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, January 6: Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 3
- Building a Bridge over the Digital Divide: Explaining the Affordable, Accessible Internet for All Act
- Breakfast Media Minute: December 14, 2020
- Encryption Technologies Central to Debate About Online Free Speech, Say CDT-Charles Koch Event Panelists
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Nathan Simington is Trump’s New Man for FCC, New Speed Test, Challenges for State Net Neutrality
-
Fiber4 months ago
Ubiquitous Fiber Infrastructure is Essential to Maximize the Advantages of 5G, According to WIA Report
-
Section 2301 month ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Innovation3 months ago
Governments and Central Banks Continue to Be Necessary with ‘Stable Coins’ and Cryptocurrencies
-
Artificial Intelligence3 days ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
COVID-19 Disinformation and Contact Tracing Discussed at DNC, Rural Cloud Initiative, NTIA Internet Use Survey
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe