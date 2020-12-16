Render Networks Offers Industry Guide to RDOF Network Deployment Success

December 16, 2020 – Render Networks has announced the launch of its new RDOF Deployment Guide, sharing key considerations for network deployment success and insights into developing a compelling and complete Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) long-form application.

Render’s role in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) funding process is to deliver technology-enabled efficiencies to all participants and enable the deployment of large-scale, future-proof fiber networks at the lowest possible cost.

The innovative firm’s proven digital construction management platform is configurable to any network architecture and build strategy. Render’s digital approach delivers significant value to rural network operators and their trusted partners in the following areas:

Long-form application: Project plan and scope accuracy. Prepare construction scope and schedule with confidence to deliver a compelling project plan while still maintaining build flexibility and sufficient margin or contingency. Reduced network delivery risk: Access 50+ years of deployment expertise, with industry best-practice methodologies built-in to unlock new levels of delivery efficiency and effectiveness. Unmatched real-time project visibility and FCC reporting capabilities. Customized data capture, reporting, and compliance templates built from the ground up to meet the requirements of the Universal Service Administrative Company’s High-Cost Universal Broadband (HUBB) portal, as well as the emerging standards of the FCC’s Digital Opportunity Data Collection. Accelerated build times and reduced delivery costs. Achieve “break-even’ and positive cash flow sooner while connecting communities to reliable, high-speed internet faster. Build prioritization to census block locations. Seamless real-time tracking of progress against census block objectives, enable early identification of performance issues or at-risk delivery to avoid post-award penalties and better build decisions.

This guide is highly applicable to all FCC and U.S. Department of Agriculture funding recipients, including Phase II of the Connect America Fund, ReConnect, and the Citizens Broadband Radio Service. This technology will help award winners in their quest for greater predictability and progress visibility into their current network rollout.

Looking to inform the next stage of your RDOF journey? Receive a free copy of Render’s RDOF Deployment Guide here.