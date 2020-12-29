Fiber
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
December 29, 2020 — Smaller internet service providers were critical to fiber growth in 2020, accounting for 88 percent of total capital expenditure, according to the results of the latest annual study of network operators and consumer research, conducted by Mike Render, CEO of RVA LLC, for the Fiber Broadband Association.
According to Render’s study, this year fiber came in second place in terms of home availability, with nearly 54 million U.S. homes being passed by fiber today. When it comes to overall availableness, fiber providers are currently only being beat out by the cable industry.
“This difference did not come from increased adoption, but increased deployment,” said Render, during FBA’s Fiber for Breakfast webinar, adding that the fiber industry is “seeing exciting trends.”
Render’s study reveals that many sectors recognize the importance and necessity of investing in fiber infrastructure.
“Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISPs performed very strong” this year, said Render, detailing that many rural and regional telecos, Wireless Internet Service Providers, electric utilities, and more, decided to embark on fiber deployments. While Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers accounted for much of fiber deployment in 2020, 67 percent of homes with fiber available to them continue to rely on Tier 1 ISPs.
Render included a graph showing that fiber deployment first hit a peak in 2008, when Verizon set out on a major build. “Fiber deployment peaked again in 2019, as AT&T fulfilled its 12.5 million home build out obligation with the Federal Communications Commission, as a result of the company’s merger with DirectTV,” said Render.
According to Render, fiber deployment rates are down this year, partially due to large, Tier 1 providers, pausing build efforts after hitting deployment targets. Yet, he maintained the belief that a major investment cycle in fiber-to-the-home appears imminent.
“AT&T says they’re going to invest $2 to $4 billion in fiber next year to keep subscriber counts at the right level,” said Render, adding that he believes Verizon and CenturyLink will likely follow suit.
Many providers are starting to see the advantages that come along with fiber, including low operational expenses and the lack of turnaround associated with the technology. According to Render, within the statements of ISPs currently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including Frontier, there are many references to the idea that the companies could have avoided the fiasco, had they deployed fiber from the beginning.
Render reminded audiences that fiber broadband is necessary to support current upstream demands, saying the importance of high quality broadband to consumers has never been more clear. He warned of ‘in-home bandwidth rationing’ taking place in houses across the globe, and the incredible loss of productivity that comes with increasingly long online wait-time averages.
Expert Opinion
Paul LaManes and Tom McLaughlin: Lessons Learned from a Successful Municipal Broadband Project Partnership
December 29, 2020 — Smaller internet service providers were critical to fiber growth in 2020, accounting for 88 percent of total capital expenditure, according to the results of the latest annual study of network operators and consumer research, conducted by Mike Render, CEO of RVA LLC, for the Fiber Broadband Association.
According to Render’s study, this year fiber came in second place in terms of home availability, with nearly 54 million U.S. homes being passed by fiber today. When it comes to overall availableness, fiber providers are currently only being beat out by the cable industry.
“This difference did not come from increased adoption, but increased deployment,” said Render, during FBA’s Fiber for Breakfast webinar, adding that the fiber industry is “seeing exciting trends.”
Render’s study reveals that many sectors recognize the importance and necessity of investing in fiber infrastructure.
“Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISPs performed very strong” this year, said Render, detailing that many rural and regional telecos, Wireless Internet Service Providers, electric utilities, and more, decided to embark on fiber deployments. While Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers accounted for much of fiber deployment in 2020, 67 percent of homes with fiber available to them continue to rely on Tier 1 ISPs.
Render included a graph showing that fiber deployment first hit a peak in 2008, when Verizon set out on a major build. “Fiber deployment peaked again in 2019, as AT&T fulfilled its 12.5 million home build out obligation with the Federal Communications Commission, as a result of the company’s merger with DirectTV,” said Render.
According to Render, fiber deployment rates are down this year, partially due to large, Tier 1 providers, pausing build efforts after hitting deployment targets. Yet, he maintained the belief that a major investment cycle in fiber-to-the-home appears imminent.
“AT&T says they’re going to invest $2 to $4 billion in fiber next year to keep subscriber counts at the right level,” said Render, adding that he believes Verizon and CenturyLink will likely follow suit.
Many providers are starting to see the advantages that come along with fiber, including low operational expenses and the lack of turnaround associated with the technology. According to Render, within the statements of ISPs currently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including Frontier, there are many references to the idea that the companies could have avoided the fiasco, had they deployed fiber from the beginning.
Render reminded audiences that fiber broadband is necessary to support current upstream demands, saying the importance of high quality broadband to consumers has never been more clear. He warned of ‘in-home bandwidth rationing’ taking place in houses across the globe, and the incredible loss of productivity that comes with increasingly long online wait-time averages.
Fiber
Next Generation Optical Equipment is Able to Handle Burgeoning Bandwidth Demands, Says ADTRAN
December 29, 2020 — Smaller internet service providers were critical to fiber growth in 2020, accounting for 88 percent of total capital expenditure, according to the results of the latest annual study of network operators and consumer research, conducted by Mike Render, CEO of RVA LLC, for the Fiber Broadband Association.
According to Render’s study, this year fiber came in second place in terms of home availability, with nearly 54 million U.S. homes being passed by fiber today. When it comes to overall availableness, fiber providers are currently only being beat out by the cable industry.
“This difference did not come from increased adoption, but increased deployment,” said Render, during FBA’s Fiber for Breakfast webinar, adding that the fiber industry is “seeing exciting trends.”
Render’s study reveals that many sectors recognize the importance and necessity of investing in fiber infrastructure.
“Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISPs performed very strong” this year, said Render, detailing that many rural and regional telecos, Wireless Internet Service Providers, electric utilities, and more, decided to embark on fiber deployments. While Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers accounted for much of fiber deployment in 2020, 67 percent of homes with fiber available to them continue to rely on Tier 1 ISPs.
Render included a graph showing that fiber deployment first hit a peak in 2008, when Verizon set out on a major build. “Fiber deployment peaked again in 2019, as AT&T fulfilled its 12.5 million home build out obligation with the Federal Communications Commission, as a result of the company’s merger with DirectTV,” said Render.
According to Render, fiber deployment rates are down this year, partially due to large, Tier 1 providers, pausing build efforts after hitting deployment targets. Yet, he maintained the belief that a major investment cycle in fiber-to-the-home appears imminent.
“AT&T says they’re going to invest $2 to $4 billion in fiber next year to keep subscriber counts at the right level,” said Render, adding that he believes Verizon and CenturyLink will likely follow suit.
Many providers are starting to see the advantages that come along with fiber, including low operational expenses and the lack of turnaround associated with the technology. According to Render, within the statements of ISPs currently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including Frontier, there are many references to the idea that the companies could have avoided the fiasco, had they deployed fiber from the beginning.
Render reminded audiences that fiber broadband is necessary to support current upstream demands, saying the importance of high quality broadband to consumers has never been more clear. He warned of ‘in-home bandwidth rationing’ taking place in houses across the globe, and the incredible loss of productivity that comes with increasingly long online wait-time averages.
Open Access
UTOPIA Fiber Announces Completion of Fiber Project in West Point, Utah, in 15 Months
December 29, 2020 — Smaller internet service providers were critical to fiber growth in 2020, accounting for 88 percent of total capital expenditure, according to the results of the latest annual study of network operators and consumer research, conducted by Mike Render, CEO of RVA LLC, for the Fiber Broadband Association.
According to Render’s study, this year fiber came in second place in terms of home availability, with nearly 54 million U.S. homes being passed by fiber today. When it comes to overall availableness, fiber providers are currently only being beat out by the cable industry.
“This difference did not come from increased adoption, but increased deployment,” said Render, during FBA’s Fiber for Breakfast webinar, adding that the fiber industry is “seeing exciting trends.”
Render’s study reveals that many sectors recognize the importance and necessity of investing in fiber infrastructure.
“Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISPs performed very strong” this year, said Render, detailing that many rural and regional telecos, Wireless Internet Service Providers, electric utilities, and more, decided to embark on fiber deployments. While Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers accounted for much of fiber deployment in 2020, 67 percent of homes with fiber available to them continue to rely on Tier 1 ISPs.
Render included a graph showing that fiber deployment first hit a peak in 2008, when Verizon set out on a major build. “Fiber deployment peaked again in 2019, as AT&T fulfilled its 12.5 million home build out obligation with the Federal Communications Commission, as a result of the company’s merger with DirectTV,” said Render.
According to Render, fiber deployment rates are down this year, partially due to large, Tier 1 providers, pausing build efforts after hitting deployment targets. Yet, he maintained the belief that a major investment cycle in fiber-to-the-home appears imminent.
“AT&T says they’re going to invest $2 to $4 billion in fiber next year to keep subscriber counts at the right level,” said Render, adding that he believes Verizon and CenturyLink will likely follow suit.
Many providers are starting to see the advantages that come along with fiber, including low operational expenses and the lack of turnaround associated with the technology. According to Render, within the statements of ISPs currently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including Frontier, there are many references to the idea that the companies could have avoided the fiasco, had they deployed fiber from the beginning.
Render reminded audiences that fiber broadband is necessary to support current upstream demands, saying the importance of high quality broadband to consumers has never been more clear. He warned of ‘in-home bandwidth rationing’ taking place in houses across the globe, and the incredible loss of productivity that comes with increasingly long online wait-time averages.
Recent
- Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
- Breakfast Media Minute: December 28, 2020
- Telecom National Security Processes Streamlined, Ready.net’s Growth Platform, Illinois Computer Equity
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Gigabit Coverage and Unreliable FCC Data
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online New Year’s Party on Wednesday, December 30: Predictions for 2021
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Nathan Simington is Trump’s New Man for FCC, New Speed Test, Challenges for State Net Neutrality
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Section 2302 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Innovation4 months ago
Governments and Central Banks Continue to Be Necessary with ‘Stable Coins’ and Cryptocurrencies
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — Case Studies of Transformative 5G Apps in the Enterprise
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak