At Winter Celebration, Telecom Attorneys Sing a Heartwarming Farewell to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
January 15, 2021 — During the Federal Communications Bar Association’s Winter Celebration Thursday, technological subjects and conversation were put aside, as the night centered around soon-to-be former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.
Those who spoke recounted that Chairman Pai has come to be known as a chairman of accomplishment, focus, and sharp intellect, with a wonderful dose of kindness and humor.
Attendees were so moved that at one point in the evening they got together to sing a remade version of a Beetles’ song—with original lyrics that compiled all the incredible work done by Pai—to thank him in what turned out to be a big and fond farewell.
Pai did not fail to bring his sense of humor throughout the night, thanking all the FCBA members present for their kind comments, before presenting what will be one of his last speeches as chairman.
In his remarks, Pai said he felt Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has become one of the biggest issues in Washington D.C., was one of the biggest instances of “nonsense” to occur during the past year. He further acknowledged the great accomplishments of America’s broadcasters throughout the pandemic.
Throughout the commemoration of achievements, multiple former FCC chairmen praised Pai for the significant number of hours he put into his work at the agency. Pai was commended for his public service and dedication, over the last four years. The former chairmen in attendance further praised Pai for advancing 5G development more than any previous chairman.
When Pai moves on from the agency, they said, he will not only leave behind a legacy, but a philosophy to fight for rules that reflect a simple principle that will result in more innovation, more investment, better products and services, lower prices, more job creation, and faster economic growth.
They also said that Pai would be remembered for his proposed comprehensive plan to promote broadband deployment to all Americans, particularly for rural America.
Some also praised his support for the broadcasting industry, and the way that he upheld the First Amendment as seen by that industry group.
FCBA’s President Natalie Roisman announced the diversity pipeline and thanked all the companies, trade associations, and law firms participating in the organization.
In his closing remarks, Pai further thanked each of the bureau chiefs of the agency, bestowing credit upon them for their work over these past several years.
