FCC
Biden Appoints Jessica Rosenworcel as Acting FCC Chair
January 22, 2021—President Joe Biden appointed Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to be the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Thursday afternoon, making the lawyer hailing from West Hartford, Connecticut, the second woman to be appointed to that role in the commission’s 96-year history.
Rosenworcel became an FCC commissioner in 2012. She served in a Democratic majority during the Obama administration and in a Democratic minority during Donald Trump’s term.
“I am honored to be designated as the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden,” Chairwoman Rosenworcel said in a statement released Thursday. “I thank the President for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age.”
Rosenworcel—known for terming the “Homework Gap”— has been a consistent champion for connecting all Americans to reliable communications infrastructure. She coined the term in 2014 to describe a problem facing communities where schoolchildren can’t access the internet because infrastructure is inadequate, their families can’t afford it, or both.
As a commissioner, Rosenworcel has further supported net neutrality rules, common-carrier regulation of broadband providers, and pushed for increasing the FCC’s broadband-speed standard.
As the president’s choice to lead the agency, one of Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s first actions will likely be to reinstate net neutrality regulations, which received overwhelming bipartisan public support before the agency withdrew them, under Trump.
Over 22 million comments were submitted to the agency in response to the proposed removal of the internet traffic regulations, which declare internet service providers cannot block, throttle, or be paid to prioritize certain sites. “Let’s roar. Let’s make a ruckus. Let’s stop this plan in its tracks,” she tweeted in 2017, when former Republican Chairman Ajit Pai released his plan to rescind the net neutrality rules.
Designating Rosenworcel as the acting chairwoman means that she may not be the chair throughout Biden’s four-year term. Biden could upgrade her role to chairwoman on a permanent basis, or he could give the chair role to whomever he picks as the fifth commissioner.
With Pai having left the FCC yesterday, there is currently a 2-2 split between Democrats and Republicans. To form a 3-2 Democratic majority, Biden will have to nominate a new commissioner and secure confirmation from the Senate, which shouldn’t be difficult now that Democrats control the chamber.
FCC
Biden’s Inauguration Raises Questions of New Leadership at Communications and Trade Commissions
January 22, 2021—President Joe Biden appointed Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to be the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Thursday afternoon, making the lawyer hailing from West Hartford, Connecticut, the second woman to be appointed to that role in the commission’s 96-year history.
Rosenworcel became an FCC commissioner in 2012. She served in a Democratic majority during the Obama administration and in a Democratic minority during Donald Trump’s term.
“I am honored to be designated as the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden,” Chairwoman Rosenworcel said in a statement released Thursday. “I thank the President for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age.”
Rosenworcel—known for terming the “Homework Gap”— has been a consistent champion for connecting all Americans to reliable communications infrastructure. She coined the term in 2014 to describe a problem facing communities where schoolchildren can’t access the internet because infrastructure is inadequate, their families can’t afford it, or both.
As a commissioner, Rosenworcel has further supported net neutrality rules, common-carrier regulation of broadband providers, and pushed for increasing the FCC’s broadband-speed standard.
As the president’s choice to lead the agency, one of Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s first actions will likely be to reinstate net neutrality regulations, which received overwhelming bipartisan public support before the agency withdrew them, under Trump.
Over 22 million comments were submitted to the agency in response to the proposed removal of the internet traffic regulations, which declare internet service providers cannot block, throttle, or be paid to prioritize certain sites. “Let’s roar. Let’s make a ruckus. Let’s stop this plan in its tracks,” she tweeted in 2017, when former Republican Chairman Ajit Pai released his plan to rescind the net neutrality rules.
Designating Rosenworcel as the acting chairwoman means that she may not be the chair throughout Biden’s four-year term. Biden could upgrade her role to chairwoman on a permanent basis, or he could give the chair role to whomever he picks as the fifth commissioner.
With Pai having left the FCC yesterday, there is currently a 2-2 split between Democrats and Republicans. To form a 3-2 Democratic majority, Biden will have to nominate a new commissioner and secure confirmation from the Senate, which shouldn’t be difficult now that Democrats control the chamber.
FCC
At Winter Celebration, Telecom Attorneys Sing a Heartwarming Farewell to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
January 22, 2021—President Joe Biden appointed Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to be the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Thursday afternoon, making the lawyer hailing from West Hartford, Connecticut, the second woman to be appointed to that role in the commission’s 96-year history.
Rosenworcel became an FCC commissioner in 2012. She served in a Democratic majority during the Obama administration and in a Democratic minority during Donald Trump’s term.
“I am honored to be designated as the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden,” Chairwoman Rosenworcel said in a statement released Thursday. “I thank the President for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age.”
Rosenworcel—known for terming the “Homework Gap”— has been a consistent champion for connecting all Americans to reliable communications infrastructure. She coined the term in 2014 to describe a problem facing communities where schoolchildren can’t access the internet because infrastructure is inadequate, their families can’t afford it, or both.
As a commissioner, Rosenworcel has further supported net neutrality rules, common-carrier regulation of broadband providers, and pushed for increasing the FCC’s broadband-speed standard.
As the president’s choice to lead the agency, one of Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s first actions will likely be to reinstate net neutrality regulations, which received overwhelming bipartisan public support before the agency withdrew them, under Trump.
Over 22 million comments were submitted to the agency in response to the proposed removal of the internet traffic regulations, which declare internet service providers cannot block, throttle, or be paid to prioritize certain sites. “Let’s roar. Let’s make a ruckus. Let’s stop this plan in its tracks,” she tweeted in 2017, when former Republican Chairman Ajit Pai released his plan to rescind the net neutrality rules.
Designating Rosenworcel as the acting chairwoman means that she may not be the chair throughout Biden’s four-year term. Biden could upgrade her role to chairwoman on a permanent basis, or he could give the chair role to whomever he picks as the fifth commissioner.
With Pai having left the FCC yesterday, there is currently a 2-2 split between Democrats and Republicans. To form a 3-2 Democratic majority, Biden will have to nominate a new commissioner and secure confirmation from the Senate, which shouldn’t be difficult now that Democrats control the chamber.
FCC
FCC Waves Farewell to Commissioner Ajit Pai During January Open Meeting
January 22, 2021—President Joe Biden appointed Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to be the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Thursday afternoon, making the lawyer hailing from West Hartford, Connecticut, the second woman to be appointed to that role in the commission’s 96-year history.
Rosenworcel became an FCC commissioner in 2012. She served in a Democratic majority during the Obama administration and in a Democratic minority during Donald Trump’s term.
“I am honored to be designated as the acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden,” Chairwoman Rosenworcel said in a statement released Thursday. “I thank the President for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age.”
Rosenworcel—known for terming the “Homework Gap”— has been a consistent champion for connecting all Americans to reliable communications infrastructure. She coined the term in 2014 to describe a problem facing communities where schoolchildren can’t access the internet because infrastructure is inadequate, their families can’t afford it, or both.
As a commissioner, Rosenworcel has further supported net neutrality rules, common-carrier regulation of broadband providers, and pushed for increasing the FCC’s broadband-speed standard.
As the president’s choice to lead the agency, one of Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s first actions will likely be to reinstate net neutrality regulations, which received overwhelming bipartisan public support before the agency withdrew them, under Trump.
Over 22 million comments were submitted to the agency in response to the proposed removal of the internet traffic regulations, which declare internet service providers cannot block, throttle, or be paid to prioritize certain sites. “Let’s roar. Let’s make a ruckus. Let’s stop this plan in its tracks,” she tweeted in 2017, when former Republican Chairman Ajit Pai released his plan to rescind the net neutrality rules.
Designating Rosenworcel as the acting chairwoman means that she may not be the chair throughout Biden’s four-year term. Biden could upgrade her role to chairwoman on a permanent basis, or he could give the chair role to whomever he picks as the fifth commissioner.
With Pai having left the FCC yesterday, there is currently a 2-2 split between Democrats and Republicans. To form a 3-2 Democratic majority, Biden will have to nominate a new commissioner and secure confirmation from the Senate, which shouldn’t be difficult now that Democrats control the chamber.
Recent
- Slaughter Named FTC Chair, Combatting Disinformation with Community Media, Kimmelman Departs Public Knowledge
- Biden Appoints Jessica Rosenworcel as Acting FCC Chair
- Transition Between White House Social Media Accounts More Complicated Than in 2016
- Capitol Riot Over Facebook, Digital Literacy and Remote Learning, Ookla’s New Speed Data
- Biden’s Inauguration Raises Questions of New Leadership at Communications and Trade Commissions
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2302 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — Case Studies of Transformative 5G Apps in the Enterprise
-
Artificial Intelligence1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G2 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak