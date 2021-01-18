5G
Early Adoption of 5G Mostly in Manufacturing and Industrial Spaces, Say CES 2021 Experts
January 18, 2021 –All the behavioral shifts experienced during the pandemic in 2020 have demonstrated the importance of networking and how we are dependent on technology in our professional life and personal lives, said Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business.
Speaking at a session at CES 2021 on “5G’s First Year: From Insights to Innovation,” Chow said we are still in the early phases of the wireless 5G standard, and hence are still trying to understand its full capability and application.
Early adopters of 5G have been those in manufacturing and industrial spaces, she said. The move from 4G to 5G will mean faster speeds and improved latency, but Chow emphasized that 5G is well beyond merely quicker download speeds.
For example, 5G capabilities enable immersive experiences without being physically present. In 2020, the NBA and WNBA sports associations held virtual drafts and found immersive ways to mix 5G technology with the fan experience.
The sports drafts included virtual holographic interviews and photo booth setups. Incorporating 5G in similar ways can enable industries to hold consumers’ attention, even compel them to return to their stadium, store, or brand, she said.
5G also represents the next generation of innovation that will continue to change healthcare, gaming, retail, and transform manufacturing; every facet of society has opportunities to innovate with 5G.
Alejandro Holcman, senior vice president of engineering at Qualcomm, said he saw 5G expanding greatly in 2021. He analogized work towards 5G versus 4G to driving a Ferrari in the middle of rush hour traffic. While certainly possible to stick with 4G, it is not desirable. 5G improves machine connectivity and innovates the health and manufacturing fields in ways were not possible to imagine even two years ago, he said.
The description for the session read:
Carriers have begun lighting up 5G, and a new spectrum has been made available. In this panel, we’ll explore 5G’s first year from the customer — businesses, government — and supplier — carriers, vendors — perspective with a discussion on use cases and value creation. Panelists will also reflect on lessons learned around the spectrum, architecture fiber deployment, and key takeaways to fuel 5G innovation.
