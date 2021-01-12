General Motors’ Mary Barra Shares Vision for All-Electric Vehicles at CES 2021

January 12, 2021 – Speaking on Tuesday at CES 2021, General Motors announces a new logo and the company’s vision to make all-electrical vehicles.

CEO Mary Barra remarked on how transportation is viewed has changed since the pandemic began, speaking in a keynote Tuesday during the landmark event – all virtual this year – of the Consumer Technology Association.

E-commerce has increased dramatically in the last nine months more than expected for the next five years, she said, and yet there is remains a need for reliable and sustainable transportation.

Focusing on improving the safety and security of delivery, GM has created a new startup called BrightDrop, a new platform for delivery assistance, making electrical supply automobiles to become a leading electric automaker.

On a joint venture with LG and with the mission of zero emission in an all-electrical vehicle fleet, using GM’s new Ultium drive, a system of drive units and electric motors marking the company’s commitment to the electric vehicle market.

GM continues to enhance the work done with the company’s first affordable electric car, the Chevrolet Bolt, by expanding the technology that states the ambition to convert all vehicles to electrical, she said.

That, in turn, is leading the company to change its brand identity.

In this new era, GM has announced the Super Cruise, its all hands-free car using a vehicle intelligent platform.

Also, the company is bringing back the Hummer as the world’s first electric super truck, and new Cadillacs with high-tech glass roofs and interiors. The company will also focus on customers accessibility to cars, launching new portable device application for a remote control to vehicles called Ultifi. It also aims to expanding the services of urgent assistance, insurances, and direct services on the On-Star program.

The auto giant has its eyes on $7 billion applied on electric vehicles over the next four years. Also, it is donating $1 million to the non-profit education organization Khan Academy focused on the teaching STEM subjects.