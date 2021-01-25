Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chair of Federal Communications Commission, Makes Appointments

January 25, 2021—Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden, announced several new appointments to various positions within the agency, in statements released on Monday.

“I have long said that the talent and dedication of FCC staff is unmatched,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “So, I am honored that this group of public servants have agreed to assist me in leading the Commission. We have a lot of work to do and I can’t wait to get started.”

Michelle Ellison was named acting general counsel. Ellison has served as deputy general counsel for most of her 25-year career at the FCC, and currently chairs the FCC’s Connect2Health Task Force, which advises the Commission on addressing broadband gaps to promote telehealth technology.

The new acting chief for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is Joel Taubenblatt. Having joined the FCC in 1996, Taubenblatt has worked for the Bureau for several years in various capacities, including most recently as deputy chief.

In a separate press release, Rosenworcel announced the appointment of Travis Litman as acting chief of staff. He previously worked in Rosenworcel’s office in various capacities, including as chief of staff and senior legal advisor, and also worked in the Wireline Competition Bureau. Litman previously served as counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Kate Black, who has been Rosenworcel’s policy advisor since 2017, was named acting chief policy officer. Prior to working at the agency, Black worked in leadership positions for EMILY’s List, a democratic political action committee focused on electing pro-choice women into office.

Acting Chief Counsel Umair Javed has worked as Rosenworcel’s legal advisor for wireless and international issues since 2017. Before the FCC, Javed worked at the Wiley Rein law firm in its telecom, media, and technology practice group.

Rosenworcel’s press release announced a slew of other appointments: