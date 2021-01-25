FCC
Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chair of Federal Communications Commission, Makes Appointments
January 25, 2021—Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden, announced several new appointments to various positions within the agency, in statements released on Monday.
“I have long said that the talent and dedication of FCC staff is unmatched,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “So, I am honored that this group of public servants have agreed to assist me in leading the Commission. We have a lot of work to do and I can’t wait to get started.”
Michelle Ellison was named acting general counsel. Ellison has served as deputy general counsel for most of her 25-year career at the FCC, and currently chairs the FCC’s Connect2Health Task Force, which advises the Commission on addressing broadband gaps to promote telehealth technology.
The new acting chief for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is Joel Taubenblatt. Having joined the FCC in 1996, Taubenblatt has worked for the Bureau for several years in various capacities, including most recently as deputy chief.
In a separate press release, Rosenworcel announced the appointment of Travis Litman as acting chief of staff. He previously worked in Rosenworcel’s office in various capacities, including as chief of staff and senior legal advisor, and also worked in the Wireline Competition Bureau. Litman previously served as counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Kate Black, who has been Rosenworcel’s policy advisor since 2017, was named acting chief policy officer. Prior to working at the agency, Black worked in leadership positions for EMILY’s List, a democratic political action committee focused on electing pro-choice women into office.
Acting Chief Counsel Umair Javed has worked as Rosenworcel’s legal advisor for wireless and international issues since 2017. Before the FCC, Javed worked at the Wiley Rein law firm in its telecom, media, and technology practice group.
Rosenworcel’s press release announced a slew of other appointments:
- D’wana Terry as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and acting director of the Office of Workplace Diversity.
- Sanford Williams as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and director of the Office of Business Communications Opportunities.
- Trent Harkrader as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Holly Saurer as acting legal advisor for the Media Bureau.
- David Strickland as acting legal advisor for Consumer, Enforcement, and International offices.
- Ramesh Nagarajan as acting legal advisor for the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Ethan Lucarelli as acting legal advisor for Wireless and Public Safety offices.
- Aurelle Porter as acting staff assistant.
- Andi Roane as acting confidential assistant.
FCC
Biden Appoints Jessica Rosenworcel as Acting FCC Chair
January 25, 2021—Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden, announced several new appointments to various positions within the agency, in statements released on Monday.
“I have long said that the talent and dedication of FCC staff is unmatched,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “So, I am honored that this group of public servants have agreed to assist me in leading the Commission. We have a lot of work to do and I can’t wait to get started.”
Michelle Ellison was named acting general counsel. Ellison has served as deputy general counsel for most of her 25-year career at the FCC, and currently chairs the FCC’s Connect2Health Task Force, which advises the Commission on addressing broadband gaps to promote telehealth technology.
The new acting chief for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is Joel Taubenblatt. Having joined the FCC in 1996, Taubenblatt has worked for the Bureau for several years in various capacities, including most recently as deputy chief.
In a separate press release, Rosenworcel announced the appointment of Travis Litman as acting chief of staff. He previously worked in Rosenworcel’s office in various capacities, including as chief of staff and senior legal advisor, and also worked in the Wireline Competition Bureau. Litman previously served as counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Kate Black, who has been Rosenworcel’s policy advisor since 2017, was named acting chief policy officer. Prior to working at the agency, Black worked in leadership positions for EMILY’s List, a democratic political action committee focused on electing pro-choice women into office.
Acting Chief Counsel Umair Javed has worked as Rosenworcel’s legal advisor for wireless and international issues since 2017. Before the FCC, Javed worked at the Wiley Rein law firm in its telecom, media, and technology practice group.
Rosenworcel’s press release announced a slew of other appointments:
- D’wana Terry as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and acting director of the Office of Workplace Diversity.
- Sanford Williams as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and director of the Office of Business Communications Opportunities.
- Trent Harkrader as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Holly Saurer as acting legal advisor for the Media Bureau.
- David Strickland as acting legal advisor for Consumer, Enforcement, and International offices.
- Ramesh Nagarajan as acting legal advisor for the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Ethan Lucarelli as acting legal advisor for Wireless and Public Safety offices.
- Aurelle Porter as acting staff assistant.
- Andi Roane as acting confidential assistant.
FCC
Biden’s Inauguration Raises Questions of New Leadership at Communications and Trade Commissions
January 25, 2021—Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden, announced several new appointments to various positions within the agency, in statements released on Monday.
“I have long said that the talent and dedication of FCC staff is unmatched,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “So, I am honored that this group of public servants have agreed to assist me in leading the Commission. We have a lot of work to do and I can’t wait to get started.”
Michelle Ellison was named acting general counsel. Ellison has served as deputy general counsel for most of her 25-year career at the FCC, and currently chairs the FCC’s Connect2Health Task Force, which advises the Commission on addressing broadband gaps to promote telehealth technology.
The new acting chief for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is Joel Taubenblatt. Having joined the FCC in 1996, Taubenblatt has worked for the Bureau for several years in various capacities, including most recently as deputy chief.
In a separate press release, Rosenworcel announced the appointment of Travis Litman as acting chief of staff. He previously worked in Rosenworcel’s office in various capacities, including as chief of staff and senior legal advisor, and also worked in the Wireline Competition Bureau. Litman previously served as counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Kate Black, who has been Rosenworcel’s policy advisor since 2017, was named acting chief policy officer. Prior to working at the agency, Black worked in leadership positions for EMILY’s List, a democratic political action committee focused on electing pro-choice women into office.
Acting Chief Counsel Umair Javed has worked as Rosenworcel’s legal advisor for wireless and international issues since 2017. Before the FCC, Javed worked at the Wiley Rein law firm in its telecom, media, and technology practice group.
Rosenworcel’s press release announced a slew of other appointments:
- D’wana Terry as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and acting director of the Office of Workplace Diversity.
- Sanford Williams as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and director of the Office of Business Communications Opportunities.
- Trent Harkrader as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Holly Saurer as acting legal advisor for the Media Bureau.
- David Strickland as acting legal advisor for Consumer, Enforcement, and International offices.
- Ramesh Nagarajan as acting legal advisor for the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Ethan Lucarelli as acting legal advisor for Wireless and Public Safety offices.
- Aurelle Porter as acting staff assistant.
- Andi Roane as acting confidential assistant.
FCC
At Winter Celebration, Telecom Attorneys Sing a Heartwarming Farewell to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
January 25, 2021—Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden, announced several new appointments to various positions within the agency, in statements released on Monday.
“I have long said that the talent and dedication of FCC staff is unmatched,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “So, I am honored that this group of public servants have agreed to assist me in leading the Commission. We have a lot of work to do and I can’t wait to get started.”
Michelle Ellison was named acting general counsel. Ellison has served as deputy general counsel for most of her 25-year career at the FCC, and currently chairs the FCC’s Connect2Health Task Force, which advises the Commission on addressing broadband gaps to promote telehealth technology.
The new acting chief for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is Joel Taubenblatt. Having joined the FCC in 1996, Taubenblatt has worked for the Bureau for several years in various capacities, including most recently as deputy chief.
In a separate press release, Rosenworcel announced the appointment of Travis Litman as acting chief of staff. He previously worked in Rosenworcel’s office in various capacities, including as chief of staff and senior legal advisor, and also worked in the Wireline Competition Bureau. Litman previously served as counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
Kate Black, who has been Rosenworcel’s policy advisor since 2017, was named acting chief policy officer. Prior to working at the agency, Black worked in leadership positions for EMILY’s List, a democratic political action committee focused on electing pro-choice women into office.
Acting Chief Counsel Umair Javed has worked as Rosenworcel’s legal advisor for wireless and international issues since 2017. Before the FCC, Javed worked at the Wiley Rein law firm in its telecom, media, and technology practice group.
Rosenworcel’s press release announced a slew of other appointments:
- D’wana Terry as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and acting director of the Office of Workplace Diversity.
- Sanford Williams as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and director of the Office of Business Communications Opportunities.
- Trent Harkrader as acting special advisor to the chairwoman and deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Holly Saurer as acting legal advisor for the Media Bureau.
- David Strickland as acting legal advisor for Consumer, Enforcement, and International offices.
- Ramesh Nagarajan as acting legal advisor for the Wireline Competition Bureau.
- Ethan Lucarelli as acting legal advisor for Wireless and Public Safety offices.
- Aurelle Porter as acting staff assistant.
- Andi Roane as acting confidential assistant.
Recent
- Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chair of Federal Communications Commission, Makes Appointments
- Many Questions Remain Unanswered About Big Tech, Defense Use of AI
- Aussie Law Would Make Tech Giants Pay For News, Loon’s Bubble Bursts, Peter Huber Dies
- SolarWinds Attack by Russian Hackers Highlights Need for Better Cyberhygiene
- Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2303 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — Case Studies of Transformative 5G Apps in the Enterprise
-
Artificial Intelligence2 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G2 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
5G4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches ‘A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G’ Event Series