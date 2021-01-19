Innovation
Panelists at CES 2021 Agree Widespread Adoption of Cryptocurrency Is Imminent
January 19, 2021—Leaders in cryptocurrency and digital assets alike agreed that it is only a matter of time before widespread adoption begins, during a Wednesday panel that aired as part of the Consumer Technology Association’s Consumer Electronics Show.
According to Catherine Coley, CEO of BinanceUS, individuals who have yet to adopt cryptocurrency face two main barriers: the high cost to enter the market and the technical learning curve. Coley is hoping to change that as her company lowered entry fees and boosted its support services to all.
Coley believes that Bitcoin and other digital currencies’ reputation of being risk-fraught investments is invalid, yet has resulted in a slow, but continual, rise in adoption.
Being forced to work with antiquated or even non-existent laws and regulations is a challenge the industry faces. Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust, said that Bitcoin has a hard time fitting with current laws since there aren’t currently any laws to guide it, as there are for traditional financial issues.
Long believes that creating more backward-compatible legal structures will help the two forms of currency coexist better.
Despite a lack of rules for its regulation, the laws that exist can make it difficult for crypto firms to operate in, including dinging their camel score, an international rating system used by regulatory banking authorities, causing a high-risk reputation to remain.
Crypto should be merged with the traditional world of coins and recognized as an equally competent player, said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, CEO at Atomyze LLC. Building blockchain-based platforms to improve efficiency, allowing titled ownership in cryptocurrency, and having scalable investors’ systems is critical, she added.
Matthew Roszak, chairman and co-founder at Bloq, Inc., says that despite being told cryptocurrency was pseudo currency, he still sees 2021 as a year be a massive rush into bitcoin. The infrastructure and narrative for it must improve, though.
Public acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency could get a huge head start if big banks and financial institutions mix crypto offerings with traditional financial products and services. Every central bank and institution has a dedicated blockchain group working on how best to handle cryptocurrency, but few want to be the pioneer at the forefront, panelists said.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
January 19, 2021—Leaders in cryptocurrency and digital assets alike agreed that it is only a matter of time before widespread adoption begins, during a Wednesday panel that aired as part of the Consumer Technology Association’s Consumer Electronics Show.
According to Catherine Coley, CEO of BinanceUS, individuals who have yet to adopt cryptocurrency face two main barriers: the high cost to enter the market and the technical learning curve. Coley is hoping to change that as her company lowered entry fees and boosted its support services to all.
Coley believes that Bitcoin and other digital currencies’ reputation of being risk-fraught investments is invalid, yet has resulted in a slow, but continual, rise in adoption.
Being forced to work with antiquated or even non-existent laws and regulations is a challenge the industry faces. Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust, said that Bitcoin has a hard time fitting with current laws since there aren’t currently any laws to guide it, as there are for traditional financial issues.
Long believes that creating more backward-compatible legal structures will help the two forms of currency coexist better.
Despite a lack of rules for its regulation, the laws that exist can make it difficult for crypto firms to operate in, including dinging their camel score, an international rating system used by regulatory banking authorities, causing a high-risk reputation to remain.
Crypto should be merged with the traditional world of coins and recognized as an equally competent player, said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, CEO at Atomyze LLC. Building blockchain-based platforms to improve efficiency, allowing titled ownership in cryptocurrency, and having scalable investors’ systems is critical, she added.
Matthew Roszak, chairman and co-founder at Bloq, Inc., says that despite being told cryptocurrency was pseudo currency, he still sees 2021 as a year be a massive rush into bitcoin. The infrastructure and narrative for it must improve, though.
Public acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency could get a huge head start if big banks and financial institutions mix crypto offerings with traditional financial products and services. Every central bank and institution has a dedicated blockchain group working on how best to handle cryptocurrency, but few want to be the pioneer at the forefront, panelists said.
Innovation
At CES 2021, Discussions on How Sports Industries Adapted to Meet Fans Virtually
January 19, 2021—Leaders in cryptocurrency and digital assets alike agreed that it is only a matter of time before widespread adoption begins, during a Wednesday panel that aired as part of the Consumer Technology Association’s Consumer Electronics Show.
According to Catherine Coley, CEO of BinanceUS, individuals who have yet to adopt cryptocurrency face two main barriers: the high cost to enter the market and the technical learning curve. Coley is hoping to change that as her company lowered entry fees and boosted its support services to all.
Coley believes that Bitcoin and other digital currencies’ reputation of being risk-fraught investments is invalid, yet has resulted in a slow, but continual, rise in adoption.
Being forced to work with antiquated or even non-existent laws and regulations is a challenge the industry faces. Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust, said that Bitcoin has a hard time fitting with current laws since there aren’t currently any laws to guide it, as there are for traditional financial issues.
Long believes that creating more backward-compatible legal structures will help the two forms of currency coexist better.
Despite a lack of rules for its regulation, the laws that exist can make it difficult for crypto firms to operate in, including dinging their camel score, an international rating system used by regulatory banking authorities, causing a high-risk reputation to remain.
Crypto should be merged with the traditional world of coins and recognized as an equally competent player, said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, CEO at Atomyze LLC. Building blockchain-based platforms to improve efficiency, allowing titled ownership in cryptocurrency, and having scalable investors’ systems is critical, she added.
Matthew Roszak, chairman and co-founder at Bloq, Inc., says that despite being told cryptocurrency was pseudo currency, he still sees 2021 as a year be a massive rush into bitcoin. The infrastructure and narrative for it must improve, though.
Public acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency could get a huge head start if big banks and financial institutions mix crypto offerings with traditional financial products and services. Every central bank and institution has a dedicated blockchain group working on how best to handle cryptocurrency, but few want to be the pioneer at the forefront, panelists said.
Innovation
General Motors’ Mary Barra Shares Vision for All-Electric Vehicles at CES 2021
January 19, 2021—Leaders in cryptocurrency and digital assets alike agreed that it is only a matter of time before widespread adoption begins, during a Wednesday panel that aired as part of the Consumer Technology Association’s Consumer Electronics Show.
According to Catherine Coley, CEO of BinanceUS, individuals who have yet to adopt cryptocurrency face two main barriers: the high cost to enter the market and the technical learning curve. Coley is hoping to change that as her company lowered entry fees and boosted its support services to all.
Coley believes that Bitcoin and other digital currencies’ reputation of being risk-fraught investments is invalid, yet has resulted in a slow, but continual, rise in adoption.
Being forced to work with antiquated or even non-existent laws and regulations is a challenge the industry faces. Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust, said that Bitcoin has a hard time fitting with current laws since there aren’t currently any laws to guide it, as there are for traditional financial issues.
Long believes that creating more backward-compatible legal structures will help the two forms of currency coexist better.
Despite a lack of rules for its regulation, the laws that exist can make it difficult for crypto firms to operate in, including dinging their camel score, an international rating system used by regulatory banking authorities, causing a high-risk reputation to remain.
Crypto should be merged with the traditional world of coins and recognized as an equally competent player, said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, CEO at Atomyze LLC. Building blockchain-based platforms to improve efficiency, allowing titled ownership in cryptocurrency, and having scalable investors’ systems is critical, she added.
Matthew Roszak, chairman and co-founder at Bloq, Inc., says that despite being told cryptocurrency was pseudo currency, he still sees 2021 as a year be a massive rush into bitcoin. The infrastructure and narrative for it must improve, though.
Public acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency could get a huge head start if big banks and financial institutions mix crypto offerings with traditional financial products and services. Every central bank and institution has a dedicated blockchain group working on how best to handle cryptocurrency, but few want to be the pioneer at the forefront, panelists said.
Recent
- Data Policy is Central to Antitrust Litigation, Say TPI Experts
- Biden May Revisit Rural Broadband, Utah School District’s Network, Pole Attachment Rules
- In One of Last Acts as FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai Tries to Fix Broadband Maps
- The Cloud Continues to Revolutionize Industry, With Businesses Transitioning at a Rapid Pace
- Panelists at CES 2021 Agree Widespread Adoption of Cryptocurrency Is Imminent
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2302 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — Case Studies of Transformative 5G Apps in the Enterprise
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
Artificial Intelligence6 days ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
5G2 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak