Big Tech
Should Conservatives Be For or Against Big Tech? A Question Raised at CES 2021
January 14, 2021 – Big tech companies like Google literally control the flow of information, with significant significant network effects, said Rachel Bovard, a self-described conservative invited to speak at a panel on “What to do about Big Tech” at CES 2021.
Speaking at the Consumer Technology Association’s big tech show on Wednesday, Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, said that these companies need need to be circumscribed.
She echoed the view of populist critics of big tech by highlighting their influence on freedom of speech. She claimed Democrats want to ban speech with which they don’t agree, while Republicans believe in countering bad speech with more speech.
Bovard was joined on the panel by Robert Atkinson, president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Both said they were opposed to heavy-handed government regulation. They also said that they felt lawmakers lacked curiosity about the high-tech marketplace.
Bovard says that current antitrust laws are well equipped to handle technology, and that government should not simply punish companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon.
However, Bovard also expressed concern about Facebook’s February 2014 acquisition of What’s App, which has been in the news again as the Federal Trade Commission last month sued Facebook to unwind an acquisition that it has previously approved.
Atkinson, by contrast, highlighted the many features available in What’s App after merging with Facebook. Acquisitions can produce better developed products and cost consumers less or even nothing, especially since WhatsApp is now free to use.
While Atkinson conceded that there have been missteps that have eroded public trust, including Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, he believes this is normal. In fact, he downplayed the cons of big business.
Oil, steel, and automotive companies in America’s past have gone through the the phase tech companies are going through right now, he said. Whatever big companies or industries are thriving at the moment naturally gets the most scrutiny. But that doesn’t mean that bigness is not a virtue.
America is the world’s largest and wealthiest country in the new world because it produced big firms, said Atkinson.
Bovard also raised many privacy issues with big tech, and questioned whether they were fit to handle such acquisitions. She cited WhatsApp’s mishandling of encrypted data to Facebook after its acquisition.
Section 230
Crackdown on Online Conspiracy Speakers After January 6 Highlights Need for Platform Accountability
January 14, 2021 – Big tech companies like Google literally control the flow of information, with significant significant network effects, said Rachel Bovard, a self-described conservative invited to speak at a panel on “What to do about Big Tech” at CES 2021.
Speaking at the Consumer Technology Association’s big tech show on Wednesday, Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, said that these companies need need to be circumscribed.
She echoed the view of populist critics of big tech by highlighting their influence on freedom of speech. She claimed Democrats want to ban speech with which they don’t agree, while Republicans believe in countering bad speech with more speech.
Bovard was joined on the panel by Robert Atkinson, president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Both said they were opposed to heavy-handed government regulation. They also said that they felt lawmakers lacked curiosity about the high-tech marketplace.
Bovard says that current antitrust laws are well equipped to handle technology, and that government should not simply punish companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon.
However, Bovard also expressed concern about Facebook’s February 2014 acquisition of What’s App, which has been in the news again as the Federal Trade Commission last month sued Facebook to unwind an acquisition that it has previously approved.
Atkinson, by contrast, highlighted the many features available in What’s App after merging with Facebook. Acquisitions can produce better developed products and cost consumers less or even nothing, especially since WhatsApp is now free to use.
While Atkinson conceded that there have been missteps that have eroded public trust, including Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, he believes this is normal. In fact, he downplayed the cons of big business.
Oil, steel, and automotive companies in America’s past have gone through the the phase tech companies are going through right now, he said. Whatever big companies or industries are thriving at the moment naturally gets the most scrutiny. But that doesn’t mean that bigness is not a virtue.
America is the world’s largest and wealthiest country in the new world because it produced big firms, said Atkinson.
Bovard also raised many privacy issues with big tech, and questioned whether they were fit to handle such acquisitions. She cited WhatsApp’s mishandling of encrypted data to Facebook after its acquisition.
Big Tech
Big Tech Companies Talk the Talk on Privacy at CES 2021: Will They Walk the Walk?
January 14, 2021 – Big tech companies like Google literally control the flow of information, with significant significant network effects, said Rachel Bovard, a self-described conservative invited to speak at a panel on “What to do about Big Tech” at CES 2021.
Speaking at the Consumer Technology Association’s big tech show on Wednesday, Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, said that these companies need need to be circumscribed.
She echoed the view of populist critics of big tech by highlighting their influence on freedom of speech. She claimed Democrats want to ban speech with which they don’t agree, while Republicans believe in countering bad speech with more speech.
Bovard was joined on the panel by Robert Atkinson, president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Both said they were opposed to heavy-handed government regulation. They also said that they felt lawmakers lacked curiosity about the high-tech marketplace.
Bovard says that current antitrust laws are well equipped to handle technology, and that government should not simply punish companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon.
However, Bovard also expressed concern about Facebook’s February 2014 acquisition of What’s App, which has been in the news again as the Federal Trade Commission last month sued Facebook to unwind an acquisition that it has previously approved.
Atkinson, by contrast, highlighted the many features available in What’s App after merging with Facebook. Acquisitions can produce better developed products and cost consumers less or even nothing, especially since WhatsApp is now free to use.
While Atkinson conceded that there have been missteps that have eroded public trust, including Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, he believes this is normal. In fact, he downplayed the cons of big business.
Oil, steel, and automotive companies in America’s past have gone through the the phase tech companies are going through right now, he said. Whatever big companies or industries are thriving at the moment naturally gets the most scrutiny. But that doesn’t mean that bigness is not a virtue.
America is the world’s largest and wealthiest country in the new world because it produced big firms, said Atkinson.
Bovard also raised many privacy issues with big tech, and questioned whether they were fit to handle such acquisitions. She cited WhatsApp’s mishandling of encrypted data to Facebook after its acquisition.
Social Media
Trump Blasts Big Tech and Takes No Responsibility For Inciting Deadly U.S. Capitol Insurrection
January 14, 2021 – Big tech companies like Google literally control the flow of information, with significant significant network effects, said Rachel Bovard, a self-described conservative invited to speak at a panel on “What to do about Big Tech” at CES 2021.
Speaking at the Consumer Technology Association’s big tech show on Wednesday, Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, said that these companies need need to be circumscribed.
She echoed the view of populist critics of big tech by highlighting their influence on freedom of speech. She claimed Democrats want to ban speech with which they don’t agree, while Republicans believe in countering bad speech with more speech.
Bovard was joined on the panel by Robert Atkinson, president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Both said they were opposed to heavy-handed government regulation. They also said that they felt lawmakers lacked curiosity about the high-tech marketplace.
Bovard says that current antitrust laws are well equipped to handle technology, and that government should not simply punish companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon.
However, Bovard also expressed concern about Facebook’s February 2014 acquisition of What’s App, which has been in the news again as the Federal Trade Commission last month sued Facebook to unwind an acquisition that it has previously approved.
Atkinson, by contrast, highlighted the many features available in What’s App after merging with Facebook. Acquisitions can produce better developed products and cost consumers less or even nothing, especially since WhatsApp is now free to use.
While Atkinson conceded that there have been missteps that have eroded public trust, including Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, he believes this is normal. In fact, he downplayed the cons of big business.
Oil, steel, and automotive companies in America’s past have gone through the the phase tech companies are going through right now, he said. Whatever big companies or industries are thriving at the moment naturally gets the most scrutiny. But that doesn’t mean that bigness is not a virtue.
America is the world’s largest and wealthiest country in the new world because it produced big firms, said Atkinson.
Bovard also raised many privacy issues with big tech, and questioned whether they were fit to handle such acquisitions. She cited WhatsApp’s mishandling of encrypted data to Facebook after its acquisition.
Recent
- Should Conservatives Be For or Against Big Tech? A Question Raised at CES 2021
- Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
- President Donald Trump Impeached Twice, AI’s Role in COVID-19 Mutations, 5G and Health Care
- How Educational Institutions and Tech Businesses Are Developing Workforces of the Future
- FCC Waves Farewell to Commissioner Ajit Pai During January Open Meeting
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Section 2302 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — Case Studies of Transformative 5G Apps in the Enterprise
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G2 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — Champions of Broadband: Sunne McPeak
-
5G4 months ago
Top Executives From Dell, Dish Networks and T-Mobile Tout Details of Their Companies’ 5G Deployments