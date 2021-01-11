Special Broadband Breakfast Live Online Town Hall on Section 230 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, January 11, 2021 – Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend President Donald Trump from the platform may be the most powerful step taken to bring about the actual end of Trump’s power as president.

The move, and many other recent moves by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple to clamp down on pro-Trump statements through online media, have magnified that importance of – and the criticism of – Big Tech and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Having risen to power on the strength of a social media-amplified public persona, Trump came to personify some of the most divisive effects of social media. What will happen to social media and to our technology-driven society in the fallout that we are now experiencing? How does our nation – online and offline – walk back from the edge?

Join us on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET for a special Online Town Hall on Section 230. We will reprise themes raised in Broadband Breakfast Live Online’s series in July 2020, “Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction” — but with even greater urgency.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — Special Broadband Breakfast Live Online Town Hall on Section 230

Panelists include:

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Events in the “Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction” Series from July 2020 include:

Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices” This panel will consider how different platforms approach content moderation, comparing reasons for a more active or more laissez-faire approach. It will consider what “best practices” have emerged for ensuring online diversity without permitting online harassment. It will also feature a discussion of how platforms moderate content in the U.S. versus internationally.

Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes” Is Section 230 the new bugaboo of election years? Will life return to normal in 2021? This panel will explore the combination of forces that have made Section 230 susceptible to political pressure from both sides of the aisle.

Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in Information Technology” This panel will consider what role governments have, or should have, in reacting to the power of tech platforms vis-à-vis their role in public discourse. It truly aims to consider the pros and cons of government and public involvement and engagement in pushing platforms to adopt greater transparency about the use of their algorithms.



