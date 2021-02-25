Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Lower Costs and Lower Latency

February 25, 2021 – Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark interviewed BroadbandNow Editor-in-Chief Tyler Cooper for an exploration of the State of Broadband quarterly report, with a particular focus on the progress being made to bring every American online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the report’s key findings include:

Low-priced access expanded during the fourth quarter across many states as more providers expanded their lower cost offerings. A total of 70 percent of Americans had access to low-priced wired broadband plans compared to 52 percent, measured year over year against the 2019 Q4 report.

Rhode Island remains the state with the highest percentage of residents with access to low-priced plans of speeds 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 25 Mbps upload.

While 78 percent of Americans have access to wired providers who report that they can service speeds of 100 Mbps download / 25 Mbps upload, only 30 percent of Americans have access to low-priced plans at that speed.

For the first time, residents in Alaska have gained access to low-priced broadband plans. Despite this, less than 1 percent of the population has access. All 50 states plus the District of Columbia now have some level of access to low-priced plans.

21 states had improved or steady internet latency, compared to Q3. The state with the least latency is New Jersey, the one with the most is Hawaii.

Listen to the 18-minute interview to hear how Clark and Cooper dive into a discussion of improving broadband speeds through lower latency, and improving (or lowering) monthly costs for a broadband subscription.

The full report, “The State of Broadband in America, Q4 2020,” is authored by Cooper and Julia Tanberk.

